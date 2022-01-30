Could the Steelers lure Mike Munchak back to Pittsburgh?

There is a changing of the guard with the Denver Broncos. Denver has made a change at head coach, bringing in former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to revitalize the Broncos offense.

Typically when a new head coach takes over, they want to bring in their own coaching assistants, regardless of how talented those guys are. If Hackett sticks to that formula, there’s a real possibility offensive line coach Mike Munchak would be on the market.

If this happens, the Steelers need to open up the checkbook and beg Munchak to come back to the team. Munchak coached the Steelers offensive line from 2014-2018 and proved he is not only a Hall of Fame player, but he is also a Hall of Fame coach.

The Steelers have themselves a young, talented and underperforming group of offensive linemen. This past season Adrian Klemm came in with the endorsement of his players but floundered and dialed up the worst run-blocking offensive line in the NFL.

Guys like Dan Moore and Kendrick Green could flourish under the tutelage of Munchak and and a young star like Kevin Dotson is the type of player Munchak’s coaching can turn into a Pro Bowler.

Could the Steelers coax Munchak back to help speed up the rebuild? Let us know in the comments.

