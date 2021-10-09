Could St. Louis emerge from Rams relocation case with an expansion team?

Mike Florio
·3 min read

The folks in St. Louis have a tiger by the tail. And they are pulling, hard.

The end result could be a new NFL team in St. Louis, eventually.

As the powers-that-be come to grips with the power they don’t have in a Missouri court that will conduct a trial of the litigation challenging the move of the Rams to L.A., the possibility of an expansion team as part of a potential settlement of the case has been floated in league circle with the stature and influence to float such concepts.

Although Rams owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to indemnify the rest of the league for whatever the verdict may be — and although the lawyers have told the other owners that the indemnity commitment is ironclad — there’s a concern that the eventual judgment in the case could be big enough to get Kroenke to try not to honor it. Thus, if and when other owners are looking at the possibility of paying for all or part of the compensatory damages (and possibly punitive damages) awarded to the St. Louis plaintiffs, a new team for St. Louis could be dangled as a way to wrap up the case.

That doesn’t mean it will be, but there’s an acknowledgment in league circles of the possibility that giving St. Louis a new team could help resolve the case.

The reality, as some in league circles now concede, is that the case should have been settled months if not years ago. Once the NFL exhausted all avenues for forcing the fight to arbitration, the lawyers representing the league should have alerted the league to the very real possibility for home cooking in Missouri state court by a judge who has shown no hesitation to speak truth to power.

The league at large woke up to the current predicament when the trial judge ruled in July that financial information from multiple owners must be disclosed in anticipation of a potential award of punitive damages. And there’s definitely some frustration regarding the failure of the lawyers who have been handling the case to not press the panic button sooner.

That’s one of the most important responsibilities of the outside lawyers from large firms who charge over $1,000 per hour and who relish the opportunity to represent what they call “cost-insensitive clients.” They need to be willing and able to realize when the case is going off the rails, and they need to say something sooner than later.

Currently, it’s too late to avoid a trial. It could soon be too late to avoid a massive verdict. And while the league seems to be content to willing to take its luck at the appellate level, that process only kicks in after a Seinfeld finale-style trial featuring multiple owners being placed under oath and asked aggressive questions that may potentially twist them in knots and expose them to widespread scrutiny, criticism, and embarrassment.

If the NFL would promise a new team within, for example, five or 10 or 15 years, the league would likely find another place to park a new team, bumping the league from 32 to 34 franchises. That would disrupt the simplicity and symmetry of the current configuration of teams, but the league lacked those things for decades before 2002.

The spread of gambling will create an urgency to increase inventory, and one way to do that is to increase the number of teams. If it helps the tiger keep its tail from being amputated, there’s all the more reason to consider it.

Could St. Louis emerge from Rams relocation case with an expansion team? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL wants separate trials on liability and damages in Rams relocation case

    As the Rams relocation inches closer and closer to its commencement in January, the NFL is trying to minimize its total financial exposure. Via Daniel Wallach, the NFL recently filed a motion to bifurcate the trial between the issues of liability and damages. If the league is looking for a full bifurcation between liability and [more]

  • Massachusetts lawyer sues Amazon for false imprisonment over double parking

    Matthew Donnelly is suing Amazon and two delivery drivers, saying he was blocked in for 2-3 minutes while working as a ride-share driver.

  • Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris

    Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution died on Saturday (October 9) at the age of 88. According to his wife and children, he passed away in Paris following a long illness. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr took office in February 1980 after winning an election the previous month with more than 75% of votes. Within months of being elected, Bani-Sadr was locked in a power struggle with radical clerical factions. He had tried to curb their remit by giving key jobs to liberal-minded laymen.Under the new Islamic Republic's constitution, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini wielded the real power.The power struggle reached a crucial point in March 1981, when Bani-Sadr ordered security forces to arrest religious hardliners trying to disrupt a speech he was giving at Tehran University.This prompted calls for his dismissal and trial. In June 1981, with Khomeini's consent, parliament impeached and dismissed Bani-Sadr. He fled to Paris one month later, and spent the rest of his life there. He formed a loosely-knit alliance to overthrow Khomeini in France. But it collapsed in May 1984 after a clash in ideas between the leadership. Despite disappointment and his long exile, Bani-Sadr said in a 2019 interview that he did not regret having been part of the revolution.He said Khomeini had betrayed the principles of the revolution after sweeping to power in 1979, adding this had left a "very bitter" taste among some of those who had returned with Khomeini to Tehran in triumph.In announcing the death, his family said on his website that Bani-Sadr had "defended freedom in the face of new tyranny and oppression in the name of religion."The former president is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

  • Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few suspended to start season after DWI

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team will be without its coach Mark Few, who was cited for a DUI in September, to start the 2021-22 season.

  • Black real estate agent, clients file lawsuit after being handcuffed by Michigan police during home tour

    Real estate agent Eric Brown, Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son Samuel, have filed a federal lawsuit. Michigan police say race did not play a role.

  • India now has enough vaccines, but faces a shortage of syringes

    Indian syringe manufacturers are struggling to balance their international orders and commitments with domestic needs.

  • Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

    The "Outnumbered" and "The Faulkner Focus" anchor talks about making TV from her basement, climbing the career ladder and how she deals with internet trolls. "When it gets really nasty, I back away."

  • Trevor Bauer informs court he plans to demand that his accuser pay his attorney fees

    The Dodgers' Trevor Bauer will insist that his sexual assault accuser pay his attorney fees; he contends she misused the restraining order process.

  • 'Civility is gone': Manchin slams Schumer broadside against GOP

    Republican and Democratic leaders both tried to claim political victory after ending a weekslong debt ceiling standoff in the Senate, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attack on the GOP Thursday night left a key centrist in his party angry enough to walk off the Senate floor.

  • Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens describes challenge of facing Bills QB Josh Allen

    "Just a new week, a new challenge. This week it’s the quarterback, and we’ve got some things for him." #Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens on #Bills QB Josh Allen | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Iowa rallies to topple Penn State from ranks of the unbeatens

    Iowa rallied to topple Penn State in a battle of Top 5 Big Ten teams

  • Steelers promote S Karl Joseph to 53-man roster, sign WR Cody White to active roster

    The Steelers announced multiple roster moves on Saturday.

  • Texans and WR Anthony Miller missed an opportunity together

    The Houston Texans and receiver Anthony Miller missed a chance to benefit from one another.

  • EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

    Iraq's elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East, including as Iraq is mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

  • How much would it cost to shut down an offshore oil well in California? Who pays?

    Shutting down an offshore platform is costly, and there's a big gap between the projected decommissioning costs, how much companies have posted in bonds and other financial assurances.

  • Ceyair Wright describes playing LeBron's son in Space Jam 2 on Pac-12 Tailgate

    USC freshman Ceyair Wright is a two-way threat, but not in the way you might think. In addition to being a cornerback on the Trojans football team, Wright also is a budding star in Hollywood after starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy alongside LeBron James and Don Cheadle. "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, catches up with Wright about playing LeBron's son in the week's installment. Later, Wright delivers some classic movie lines for the camera. "Pac-12 Tailgate" is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other.

  • Jamal Adams gets skewered on Twitter after rough game vs. Rams

    Here are some of the meanest tweets we could find about Adams' rough game.

  • Blockbuster snowstorm set to bury parts of Rockies

    A potent, winterlike storm is forecast to spread from the Northwest and across the Rockies next week and deliver widespread accumulating snowfall that will be a welcome sight for snow lovers and an early-season boon to ski resorts. Snowfall totals could be measured in feet rather than inches. Some of the heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to reside somewhere near Wyoming's Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26 corridors, where 1-2 feet of snow and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inche

  • Mitch McConnell Tells Biden He Won't Deal On Debt Again After Chuck Schumer's 'Tantrum'

    The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.

  • 49ers OC Mike McDaniel on Trey Lance: ‘This isn’t the end result’

    The #49ers knew Trey Lance was going to be a project, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is happy with the early development.