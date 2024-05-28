Could the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson make sense for the Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an offseason in which they have plenty of matters to address if they want to get back to the playoffs next season. After hopefully re-signing free-agent center Nic Claxton, Brooklyn could look to trade for a player that could be of use to them in their rebuild.

The Nets have plenty of players that they could go after this summer in their quest to either be better next season or be better heading into the near future. One of the players that Brooklyn could target if they decide to embark the trade market is San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson.

While Nets Wire has already produced a list of five small forwards that the Nets could target in free-agency, Johnson is one of the players that fit into the category of a player that would be beneficial for Brooklyn to pursue. To be clear, there have not been any reports of the Spurs being rumored to exploring trades for Johnson, but anything can happen in the NBA.

Johnson, 24, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.6% from three-point land. However, Johnson has had a role change within the past season as he went from starting every game that he played last season (63 games), he started in just 27 of the 69 games this season as San Antonio preferred to have his scoring role coming off the bench.

It should be noted that the Spurs have the fourth and eighth overall picks in the upcoming draft so it’s possible that San Antonio will be looking to add two more premier talents to their young core of Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. If Johnson is the odd man out in this scenario, he could be shopped as the Spurs try to address some of their many needs in the journey to building around Wembanyama and Vassell.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire