Could sport swing the election? Why Trump wants college football to return

Donald Trump claimed a decisive victory for himself on Wednesday when the Big Ten conference announced it will move forward with a college football season beginning in late October. The reversal came less than five weeks after the league’s 14 presidents and chancellors voted to postpone all fall sports until at least the spring over safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” the US president crowed. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

For more than a month Trump was performatively dogged in his campaign to resuscitate the Big Ten, the Midwest-rooted conference that includes some of the most popular teams in the collegiate ranks, such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. And it doesn’t take Karl Rove to figure out why this particular collection of schools in this particular region was handpicked as a political football ahead of the November election.

How did this get so politicized?

The promise of a return to normalcy has been central to Trump’s reelection pitch from the earliest days of the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that he would seize on America’s second most popular sport – a signpost of autumn and a pastime regarded as a vanguard of conservative values – during the run-up to his showdown with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Four years ago, Trump was able to win the electoral college and the White House despite receiving nearly 3m fewer votes by toppling the so-called blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – none of which had gone Republican in nearly three decades – by a combined total of fewer than 80,000 votes (or 0.06% of 137m votes cast). All three of those crucially important battleground states fall squarely inside the Big Ten’s geographical footprint, as do Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio, which also figure into scenarios that could swing the election.

Trump’s breathless lobbying for Big Ten football on Twitter and at his rallies makes a lot more sense after a quick glance at the most recent public polling, which finds him trailing Biden in Michigan (by 7.5%), Pennsylvania (4.8%) and Wisconsin (6.8%). Desperate for a boost in states he can’t afford to surrender, the old New Jersey Generals owner has dialed up a Hail Mary.

While America’s money-spinning sports-industrial complex is almost exclusively centered around major cities, many of the country’s most storied college football programs are based in smaller towns and cities that rely heavily on football weekends for their livelihoods, among them Big Ten strongholds Madison, Wisconsin (population: 259,680), Ann Arbor, Michigan (119,980), and State College, Pennsylvania (42,352).

Keenly aware of college football’s vital cultural and economic importance in these regions, Biden’s campaign has met Trump on his chosen ground. Not long after the conference’s presidents’ council voted to postpone, Biden released an ad filled with visuals of empty Big Ten stadiums, drawing an unmistakable line between Trump’s response to the pandemic and a fall without football.

“Trump put America on the sidelines,” reads the tagline. “Let’s get back in the game.”

What’s changed since last month?

Back in August, the Big Ten’s council of presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the season, with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska dissenting. On Tuesday, the decision to move forward was unanimous.

Northwestern University president Morton Schapiro, chairman of the presidents’ council, insisted the change of course had nothing to do with the mounting pressure from state and local politicians, student-athletes, coaches and Trump himself, but from significant improvements in the understanding of the virus, the availability of rapid-testing programs and access to comprehensive cardiac MRI testing to allay concerns over myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found at a high rate in recovered coronavirus patients.

“The medical advice I relied on when I voted five weeks ago said there was virtually no chance that we could do it safely,” Schapiro said Wednesday during a virtual press briefing. “We weren’t going to have the testing and all the safety protocols.”

