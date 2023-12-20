Chelsea players celebrate

Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle "could be a sliding doors moment" for Mauricio Pochettino's side, according to former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

The victory on penalties gave the Blues back-to-back wins and plenty of confidence heading into a busy festive fixture list.

"We’ve actually just watched Chelsea do a lap of honour for winning in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I'm a bit surprised about the jubilation [but] the fans clearly need something to get behind and something to cheer. It is mixed with a tinge of relief as well.

"They weren’t particularly good. They had the lion’s share of possession without really creating anything. It boiled down to a Kieran Trippier mistake that got them back into the game and from that point, they won on penalties.

"It could be a sliding doors moment for Chelsea and Pochettino and this new group - this new project we see before our eyes."

Ex-Blues full-back Mario Melchiot added: "When you watch a team, you want to see the best come out of them.

"After they conceded they were always pushing and trying to get back in the game. He [Pochettino] made some key substitutions and wanted to go forward and be more advanced as it had looked very safe in the first half.

"They can look back and build from this game. I don’t really want to jump and start saying they are right on track, but it’s something they can look forward to.

"Away from that, they still have to build the momentum and they looked really good when Christopher Nkunku came on because he is someone they really need."

