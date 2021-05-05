We could see a new wave of QBs in the NFC North sooner rather than later

Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
After a wild draft week, the dust has settled a bit.

And when trying to project the future, the NFC North quarterback situation appears to be shifting.

In Minnesota, after three years of Kirk Cousins’ massive contract and mediocre results, the Vikings took a flier on Kellen Mond in the third round to be the possible replacement to Cousins after his contract is up after the 2022 season.

In Chicago, it turns out the Andy Dalton might not be the Bears starting quarterback after all. The Bears might have made the move of the draft in trading up to No. 11 to select Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Fields might not start in Week 1, but it’d be a surprise if he didn’t start sooner rather than later.

The Green Bay situation is of course the juiciest with reports surfacing the Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, like right now. The good news for the Packers, I guess, is that they took Jordan Love in the first round of the last year’s draft. But for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this is the worst news they could have gotten just hours before the draft.

And then you have the Lions. Detroit isn’t expected to compete this year after trading Matthew Stafford after 12 seasons with the Lions for Jared Goff and a handful of draft picks from the Rams. We’ll learn real fast how much the talent around him in Los Angeles helped Goff considering his cabinet of weapons is pretty bare in Detroit.

A new age appears to be upon us in the NFC North, only if this is just the first chapter.

