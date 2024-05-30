Could we see Nikola Vucevic traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, or Brandom Ingram to the Chicago Bulls?

Could we see Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, or Brandon Ingram to the Chicago Bulls? With the NBA’s 2024 offseason officially here in full force, the near-constant flow of trade ideas for teams now out of (and sometimes in) the playoffs are ubiquitous.

And for good reason, as your favorite league analysts do their best to prognosticate what moves their favorite teams could be making based on the intel making the rounds behind the scenes. In the case of the Bulls, a pair of especially intriguing trade ideas have been making the rounds of late.

And while there may not yet be fire to this smoke, in some corners there is the belief that there ought to be.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a look at each proposal on a recent show. Check their response out for yourself in the clip embedded above.

