Could we see Le’Veon Bell in the NFC North?

The New York Jets surprisingly cut running back Le’Veon Bell this week.

It would be a surprise if Bell didn’t sign somewhere before the end of the season. Bell wasn’t great with the Jets (really, nobody is), but he’s still only 28 years old.

So, where could Bell end up?

Maurice Jones-Drew over at NFL.com put together a list of landing spots for Bell.

Included on that list are the Chicago Bears. The Bears are already without Tarik Cohen for the season, but they still do have last year’s third-round pick David Montgomery.

With that being said, Bell would probably be an upgrade over Montgomery. The former Iowa State star is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and is averaging 49 rushing yards per game in 2020, down five yards from last season.

If Bell were to sign with the Bears, the Vikings would see him twice this season as they have yet to play the 4-1 Bears.