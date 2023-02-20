How could the SEC align its permanent rivals with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas?

The SEC is dealing with one of those good problems. As the conference prepares to expand to 16 schools with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, SEC leadership is debating how to construct its schedule.

The format that has received the most buzz has each team facing three permanent rivals each season as part of the nine-game conference schedule. The other six games would come from a rotation featuring the remaining 12 teams in the conference.

While there are some obvious permanent rivals for some teams, others aren’t so clear. It’s not an easy proposition, but it’s the one that would have each SEC team playing each other every two years.

This scheduling model is attractive because it sets up a school to play every other SEC program over a two-year cycle, with both home and away games against every other school over a four-year cycle. Year 1 will have a team’s three annual rivals plus six other SEC opponents. Those six are then rotated out for the rest of the conference in Year 2, allowing for games against all 15 conference foes. – Chip Patterson, CBS Sports

So, over a two-year span, Oklahoma will face every team in the conference. Over a four-year span, they will have hosted every team in the conference.

One of the complaints with the current format is the reality that a teams don’t play host to some teams for more than a decade. For example, Texas A&M hasn’t hosted Georgia despite being in the same conference for 10 seasons and only played the Bulldogs once in that time. The format getting the most consideration would fix that.

No format will leave everyone happy, but here’s a take on how the permanent rivals could align in the expanded SEC.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov. 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (7) recovers an onside kick attempt by the Auburn Tigers and runs it up the sideline as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) trails at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Iron Bowl? Check. Third Saturday in October? Check, check. Annual matchups with LSU? Let’s go!

This might be a bit daunting for the Crimson Tide, especially in the year they’d play Georgia, but with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the Tide can afford a couple of losses and still make the 12-team field.

LSU could get replaced with one of the Mississippi schools if this one didn’t fly with Bama administration.

Arkansas Razorbacks

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

The “Border Wars” between Arkansas and these three would be tremendous. Reunite with old Southwest Conference foe Texas and ignite a border rivalry with Oklahoma.

Auburn Tigers

Nov. 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Bowl will be preserved for all time, regardless of the conference size. Auburn’s proximity to Athens makes that one a must-have matchup as well. Despite being in different divisions, the Tigers and the Bulldogs have met all but one year since 1919. The one year they missed was in 1943, during World War II. They’ve played 127 times in their history.

Florida Gators

Sept. 3, 2022; Gainesville; Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) celebrates with linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and teammates after he intercepted the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

The “World’s Largest Cocktail Party” between Florida and Georgia isn’t going anywhere. The Swamp Bowl carries a fun moniker. Let’s keep that one together as well. Florida and LSU have played annually since 1953.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) hauls in a reception against Florida Gators safety Tre’Vez Johnson (16) and safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Georgia Bulldogs keep two marquee games and their border matchup with the Gamecocks.

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 29, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee-Kentucky is a game that should happen, and Vanderbilt makes a lot of sense as well. One wild-card opponent that could be an option for the Wildcats is Missouri, simply based on proximity.

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) stops Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) as Florida takes on LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Swamp Bowl, Alabama, and the Battle for the Golden Boot. Feels like a winner to me.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov. 24, 2022; Oxford; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State is a difficult team to place beyond Ole Miss. You could go several different directions, but this is what we settled with and think it provides the opportunity for some good matchups and strong rivalries.

Missouri Tigers

Oct. 8, 2011; Manhattan, Kansas; Missouri Tigers quarterback James Franklin (1) gets away from Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Adam Davis (97) during first-half action at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State led at the half 10-3. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Ole Miss Rebels

It was awfully tempting to give Missouri the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M to LSU, but ultimately opted to keep Arkansas and LSU together in the Battle for the Golden Boot. But it’s not all bad, pitting the Aggies and the Tigers against one another. They have Big 12 history to work with and were the two teams that left for the SEC in the last round of realignment.

Ole Miss Rebels

Nov. 24, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts while a play is revewed during the fourth quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Egg Bowl is a must-have annual matchup regardless of how the SEC structures the schedule. Ole Miss gets the proximity benefit with Vanderbilt but will have a bit of travel ahead of them with Missouri, though not as much as Texas A&M.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto (11) tries to get to Texas’ Casey Thompson (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Texas Longhorns

Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers

The Red River Showdown will always be a marquee game and the SEC and ESPN can’t wait to get their hands on it. Missouri isn’t so much a rival as a team that the Sooners have a ton of history with dating to their Big 8 days. Arkansas just makes sense. Fayetteville is closer to Norman than Austin.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats

Less than three hours separate the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Gamecocks and the Gators should create a Steve Spurrier Trophy and pass it back and forth each season after the legendary coach spent time at both spots.

Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 22, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee gets the in-state matchup with Vanderbilt and a border battle with Kentucky. And then you can’t take away the “Third Saturday in October.”

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov. 27, 1998; Austin, Texas; Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams (34) breaking a 60 yard run for a touchdown to break the NCAA rushing record against Texas A&M Aggies. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Missouri Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Whether you like it or not Texas A&M, here come the Longhorns. This will be their marquee game every year. And as much as we would have liked to keep the Aggies and LSU together, it made more sense to keep the Tigers with Arkansas.

Like mentioned above, Missouri makes sense based on their history together in the Big 12 and in their exit from the Big 12.

Texas Longhorns

Oct. 8, 2022; Dallas; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks

These options for the Longhorns feel almost automatic. You can’t bring Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC and split them up. That game is going to happen every year. And as much as Aggies may not like it, they’re going to get Texas every year. The SEC isn’t going to let that matchup fall by the wayside.

Arkansas and Texas reunite from their Southwest Conference days.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov. 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel meet at mid field after a shutout win by the Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Rebels

We’re going to let the Commodores get the benefit of proximity with their permanent rivals. Each of their matchups is within a four-hour drive.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire