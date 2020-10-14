Could the Seattle Seahawks be a potential suitor for Le’Veon Bell?

Could the Seahawks be a potential suitor for Le’Veon Bell? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Le’Veon Bell is on his way out of New York.

Nineteen months after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets, the team has released him.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement Tuesday evening that the two parties have decided to part ways after New York failed to find a trading partner for the star running back.

"After having conversations with Le'Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le'Veon," the team said in a statement. "The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

In 17 games in New York, Bell recorded three rushing touchdowns and 873 yards on the ground. But he never quite gelled with head coach Adam Gase, who expressed frustration with Bell after he “liked” tweets by people after he had just one target in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Now, the former All-Pro will hit free agency at 1:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday. He could not be more thrilled.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

Jamal Adams said he had “nothing but love,” for Bell after a recent Twitter spat. Could the former teammates reunite in Seattle? NFL Twitter had some feelings.

Y'all know #LeVeonBell is going to the Seahawks, right? — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦 (@mikewickett) October 14, 2020

Jamal Adams the first day after the Seahawks sign Le’Veon Bell pic.twitter.com/edP57krIKV — Gardner Royce (@GardnerCBS6) October 14, 2020

Would trading for Le'Veon Bell be a mistake for the Seahawks? — Belle🦋 5-0 (@SwipaWRLD) October 13, 2020

I wouldn’t be surprised if #Seahawks made a push to sign Le’Veon Bell, reuniting with Jamal Adams. — Anthony Cervino (@therealNFLguru) October 14, 2020

If Le’Veon Bell goes to the Seahawks they won the super bowl — 44 BullDog (@dontjawn_) October 14, 2020

Bears, Chiefs, Cardinals, Eagles, maybe even Seahawks are just some of the teams that come to mind for landing spots for Le’Veon Bell. I think there is going to be a lot of competition for his services. That’s why it surprises me that they just cut him. — Trey Downey (@TDExperience) October 14, 2020

Lev Bell to the Seahawks seems about the most 2020 thing I can think of. — Tony Nagatani 🍷🤙🏽🎤 (@AnthonyNagatani) October 14, 2020

The Score lists Seattle as one of five destinations for the disgruntled running back. Acquiring Bell would certainly give the Seahawks another elite playmaker, and a one-two punch at running back.

“He would help Carson carry the load and is an immediate upgrade over veteran running back Carlos Hyde, who missed the last two games due to injury," the Score staff said.

CBS Sports’ Chris Towers also has Seattle as a potential landing spot for star running back.

“The Seahawks can never have too many running backs, and this is another spot where Bell would have a role even if Chris Carson stayed healthy, as Carson has topped out at 63% of the snaps so far this year," Towers added.

The Seahawks mantra is to “always compete,” but Bell comes with some significant baggage. He had an ugly breakup with the Steelers and his off-field drama over the last few seasons has only laid foundation for a messy tenure and exit in New York.

Yes, Seahawks backup Carlos Hyde has been out with a shoulder injury. But Rashaad Penny will soon provide the Seahawks with a backfield reinforcement and is eligible to return after the team’s Week 6 bye.

Is it worth taking a gamble on Bell?

Seahawks Insider Joe Fann gave us the CliffsNotes version.