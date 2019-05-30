Could the Seattle Seahawks feature the NFL's best offensive line? originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

RENTON, Wash. - At this time last season the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line created a sense of dread regarding the 2018 season after the pitiful performance the group had put forth in 2017 and with the only addition being a seemingly average guard from a bad New York Giants team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That feeling is antithetical to the vibe surrounding the crew one year later.

Seattle shockingly led the NFL in rushing last season and gave quarterback Russell Wilson the protection he needed to throw for a career-high 35 touchdown passes while Seattle went 10-6 to reach the playoffs. Four of the five starters from that group remain with only J.R. Sweezy, acquired last year during training camp, having moved on by signing with Arizona. Replacing him will be veteran Mike Iupati, who has also worked with Seattle offensive line coach Mike Solari and spent last season with the Cardinals.

The 80 percent retention coupled with the addition of Iupati has left tackle Duane Brown believing that Seattle might become more dominant upfront.

"I think him being in a system with Solari had some rapport with him and with the system and the terminology and everything," Brown said. "And I'm so happy we got him. I've been a big fan of his throughout the years, watching him play in San Francisco and Arizona. I mean, our line has the chance to be the best in the league. I think if we keep everyone healthy, the talent that we have, the mixture of youth and experience that we have, we have the chance to really be great and Mike has been a great addition for us."

Story continues

Those are lofty expectations but not at all completely unrealistic. Leading the NFL in rushing last season is a great place to start. What might keep this line from being hailed as the league's best, however, is the lack of Pro Bowl players. Brown made the Pro Bowl with Houston before the Texans traded him to Seattle during the 2017 season. Not one Seahawks lineman reached the Pro Bowl last season despite the team leading the league in rushing. Sweezy was named as an alternate.

For Seattle to earn "best in the league" status it must see continued improvement from center Justin Britt and right tackle Germain Ifedi. The other projected starter at guard is D.J. Fluker, the lone new addition to the team last spring. He added nastiness and a veteran presence to the group that helped transform the line into a nasty, ground churning unit.

That's a heck of a solid starting five and one that should at least have Seattle near the top of the rushing category once again.

"You saw the production we had throughout the year, and this year, being a year better for it, this time of the year is about getting the information, getting back up to speed on things," Brown said. "And we haven't missed a beat."

Another new addition to the group is rookie guard Phil Haynes, a fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest. Brown said Haynes has fit in well and appears to be a quick learner.

"He's catching on pretty quickly," Brown said. "He's got a great demeanor. A lot of times, this kind of atmosphere can be overwhelming, being given so much information, the speed right now, you're not used to practicing without pads on so fast and everything's happening so quickly, but he's handling everything well. Today he was in there with the ones and played next to me and communicated great."

He will have to learn quickly to keep up with a deep group of players that are looking forward to a second year together under Solari and blocking for Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Seattle might not become the very best, but it should continue to give the Seahawks a chance to run the ball well enough to make another run at the playoffs.

"We're communicating and everything well," Brown said of the benefits of entering year two as a group. "No one's confused out there. I think once we get the pads on, the amount of physicality we'll play with will be demoralizing for defenses, so I'm looking forward to it."