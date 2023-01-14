Could Sean Payton return to TV? It could be an option as Broncos, other teams prepare to interview him

Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning coach most coveted during this NFL coaching cycle, is expected to interview with several teams with head coaching vacancies in the coming weeks.

There are several factors in play as he goes through the interview process, and a return to television could also be in play.

When discussing the betting odds on Payton’s next destination with his daughter, Meghan, during the first episode of her show, Payton’s Place, on YouTube this week, Payton joked:

“And the last box we’re missing is FOX,” he said. “Like what’s the odds he just goes back to FOX and pays Meghan’s wedding the next year?”

Hey, maybe it’s an option.

Payton is expected to interview with the Denver Broncos in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to reports. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have also received permission to interview him from the New Orleans Saints.

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome.

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts also have coaching vacancies, while other teams like the Los Angeles Chargers or Dallas Cowboys, who Payton has been linked to since leaving the Saints job last year, could potentially fire their coaches after the postseason.

“I think in the next 2-3 weeks we’ll have some clarity there with those teams. I’m sure there’s a sense of urgency they have,” Payton said.

“And I think everyone right now is interviewing their six, seven candidates, trying to be real thorough and go through that process. So, I’d imagine within the month.”

Among the factors Payton will consider: Owner, management, quarterbacks and divisions.

Payton said the Kansas City Chiefs, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid are “not going anywhere anytime soon.”

He also mentioned Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is the franchise’s quarterback of the foreseeable future.

“Those are challenges,” Payton said. “If a team like Denver wants to get where they want to go, it has to go through those (teams), especially Kansas City.”

With regards to conference, Payton also mentioned quarterbacks like Mahomes, Herbert, Bills star Josh Allen, Bengals star Joe Burrow and Ravens starter Lamar Jackson give the AFC the edge compared to the NFC.

“I think it’s more talented in the AFC at that position than the NFC,” Payton said.

At the top of Payton’s list, though, is his working relationship with team leadership.

Payton said he valued the bonds he shared with Saints leadership during his 16 years with the franchise, including owner Gayle Benson, the late Saints owner Tom Benson, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and Saints president Dennis Lauscha.

“That still factors in as No. 1,” Payton said of the relationships, “and you deal with the division after that.”

The Saints, who hold Payton’s contract rights until 2024, expect compensation from the team that ultimately hires him this coaching cycle.

