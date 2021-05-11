Could Seahawks achieve reunion with LB Shaquem Griffin in 2021?

Multiple teams have expressed interest in signing free-agent LB Shaquem Griffin, who could transition to full-time pass rusher, per sources. Always overcoming the odds, Griffin has played in 46 games over three seasons in Seattle. Should have a home soon. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

Numerous NFL teams are interested in free-agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It is currently unknown if he will return to the Seahawks, but Pelissero stated that he should be with a team relatively soon.

Seattle cut Griffin before the 2020 season, only to re-sign him to the practice squad a day later. He would contribute a sack, a pass defensed, nine tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss, and three QB hits in limited action over the course of the year.

Griffin’s twin brother Shaquill signed a lucrative three-year, $44.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. It is certain that Shaquem will not earn nearly as much in free agency for obvious reasons, which could make it more possible for Seattle to re-sign him. However, time will tell if the two sides wish to reunite for 2021.

Related