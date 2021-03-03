Could Scott Drew leave Baylor for Indiana at the end of the season? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Baylor’s climb to the top of the college basketball mountain, and if the man who led them there, Scott Drew, could be on the move to the Hoosier state after the season ends.

