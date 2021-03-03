Could Scott Drew leave Baylor for Indiana at the end of the season? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Axios

U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Wednesday announcing additional security measures after it obtained intelligence showing "a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."Why it matters: Washington, D.C. remains on edge following the deadly Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers continuing to conduct investigations into the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 breach.QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933. In mid-February, Capitol Police requested that nearly 5,000 National Guard troops stay in Washington through March 12, per CNN.What they're saying: "The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the agency said in a statement."We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.""Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time."