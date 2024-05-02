Could Scotland be facing a front-row problem?

There has been chatter for a while now about what the future looks like for Scotland’s front-row.

This week it has intensified as Glasgow Warriors have pulled out of their ‘A’ side’s Super Six Series fixture against Stirling Wolves due to a lack of front-row players available.

Glasgow said the decision was made after insufficient numbers from Premiership clubs and Scotland Under-20s were able to cover the game.

BBC Scotland recently spoke to Glasgow head coach Franco Smith and Edinburgh counterpart Sean Everitt about the next generation of front rows.

“In our environment, in the pro environment, obviously it's important to make the next step for them, but identification and development of the younger guys comes through the pathway," said Smith.

“We are very much about introducing and growing people at this level and, taking them to the next level, taking good and making them great.”

Everitt, who will lose retiring front-row stalwart WP Nel at the end of the season, says things are “looking bright from a Scottish side” and believes “there’s always opportunity” for aspiring front rows.

“I think it's just for them to know that there's always opportunity, especially in specialist positions," he said.

“The depth of the youngsters is vitally important for the growth of Scotland rugby and the more opportunities these youngsters get, the better.

"But to be able to get those opportunities, they have to prove at training that they are good enough and they also have to build the trust of the coach that we're able to select them.

“In the friendlies that we've had and the games that Mikey [Jones] has played, he's done exceptionally well. So, I think that that's bright for the future of Scottish rugby.

"Boan [Venter], at the end of his contract, I think he'll qualify to play for Scotland. So that will be another one in the bag for Gregor [Townsend] and his team.

“I think it's all looking bright from a Scottish side.”