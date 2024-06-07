Could Samson be next to exit Pittodrie? - gossip

Hibernian have added £1m to David Gray's playing budget after giving him the head coach job permanently and aim to appoint Heart of Midlothian B team boss Liam Fox as his assistant, are keen to make Liam Craig a first-team coach, while Aberdeen goalkeeping coach Craig Samson is also being considered. (Daily Record)

Johnny Hayes is poised to return to Celtic in a role working with younger players after the 36-year-old winger rejected an offer to remain with Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have received enquiries from multiple English Football League clubs about Robby McCrorie, with Aberdeen among Scottish clubs to have registered an interest, after the 26-year-old goalkeeper rejected a contract extension beyond next June at Ibrox. (Football Insider)

