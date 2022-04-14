Could Russell Westbrook be traded to Hornets?

Aside from finding the right head coach, the first domino to fall in the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempt to become championship contenders again is what they do with Russell Westbrook.

Although he played well at times and is still a very good player with plenty of value, it seems very unlikely that L.A. would want to keep him, especially after reports of his poor attitude towards teammates and coaches have surfaced.

Trading him for a somewhat palatable package will be difficult, given his attitude, the fact that his athleticism appears to be declining, his ever-present flaws and the $47 million he would be owed next season, the final season of his contract.

But according to Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets may have some real interest, and they may have some players to offer in return who may have question marks but also have value to bring to the Purple and Gold.

Via Bleacher Report:

“The idea of moving [Gordon] Hayward’s $30 million salary and additional contracts—such as Kelly Oubre or Mason Plumlee and a third, smaller deal—to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract has taken hold among league executives, as first reported by Marc Stein. Westbrook would be owed $47 million in 2022-23 if he picks up his player option, which would create significant financial flexibility for the Hornets in the summer of 2023.”

Will Westbrook be with Hornets to start '22-23 season? - Powered By PickUp

The Hornets players who could help L.A. right now

Hayward has a big contract that doesn’t seem to match his production, and he is injury-prone, but when he’s healthy, he is a player who could help the Lakers address at least one of their weaknesses.

He has always been a great 3-point shooter, especially when set up by teammates, and he made 39.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward also has some ability to hit the open man, as his career average of 3.5 assists per game suggests, and he can also score a bit off the dribble, which would allow L.A. to keep its offense humming when LeBron James is resting (or injured).

Story continues

But the exciting part of a potential Lakers-Hornets trade could be the other players Charlotte would have to include to make the deal work salary-wise, as mandated by league rules.

Oubre is a young and athletic 6-foot-7 wing who can score, defend and finish strong, especially in transition. He could be a great fit with James and company.

Meanwhile, Plumlee would give the Lakers a decent starting-caliber starter who can rebound and defend.

The one thing that could make a Lakers-Hornets Westbrook trade happen

It has been rumored that many around the NBA don’t like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, and it’s hard for such an executive to execute trades and get fair offers when rival executives dislike him.

But the general manager of the Hornets is Mitch Kupchak, who worked for the Lakers in that capacity for many years and was also a player for them in the 1980s.

Perhaps Kupchak could be willing to do his former team a solid and take Westbrook off its hands while sending it a couple of players that would help it become elite as soon as next season.

1

1