Could Russell Westbrook help save the Lakers’ season?

We know, we know, the headline sounds ludicrous. But stick with us for a moment.

Yes, Russell Westbrook has been the scapegoat of the Los Angeles Lakers and the human symbol for all that has gone wrong with them this season.

Yes, his play has been inconsistent. Yes, he is a flawed player.

Yes, the Lakers gave up too much to get him, based on his level of play and impact this season.

But there are signs he could be turning it around.

On Friday against the Toronto Raptors, he had a chance to tie the game off an offensive rebound in the closing seconds, only to throw up a really ugly brick.

It would’ve been fitting if the Lakers had lost on that miscue.

But seconds later, Westbrook redeemed himself and spurred his team to victory against one of the hotter teams in the NBA in the last two months.

He finished with a triple-double, and one night later, although the Lakers lost, he followed it up with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from downtown, plus 10 rebounds and eight assists.

This is the kind of effort he can build on.

Westbrook has a history of turning it up in the spring

Perhaps the most important attribute of a superstar is how much he elevates his level of play when the games become more important late in the season and in the playoffs.

There is some precedent for Westbrook doing just that.

Last season, for example, when he played for the Washington Wizards, his campaign was perceived as a disappointment, but he played better later in the year.

In the last 23 games of the season, he averaged 23.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game. The Wizards won 17 of those contests, enabling them to participate in the play-in tournament after it looked like they had no shot at doing so.

In the second game of the tournament, Westbrook had 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds as his team pounded the Indiana Pacers 142-115.

We’re not necessarily saying Westbrook will do something like that in the coming weeks, but it seems he has it in him to do just that.

The Lakers will need Westbrook to step it up

If the Lakers have any shot of salvaging their dignity and reaching the playoffs next month, they will need Westbrook to be a major factor.

Although Anthony Davis has started doing shooting drills about a month after he sprained his foot, there is still no timetable for his return.

Without him, L.A. has a dearth of offensive depth outside of LeBron James.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, and the man who needs to grow some extra hands to help steer the ship in the right direction is Westbrook.

Other than Malik Monk, he is the only player on the team not named James who is healthy and able to get 20-plus points on any given night.

You’ll probably mention Carmelo Anthony as another player who fits that description, but we’ll remind you that he is inconsistent and 37 years old.

Westbrook, at age 33, may not be in his prime, but he is close enough to it, unlike Anthony.

Now is the time for him to silence his critics, at least momentarily, and make sure the team he loved as a kid growing up in the South Bay area reaches the postseason.

