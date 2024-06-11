Could the Royals be coming to Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With time running out on the Truman Sports Complex contract in Kansas City, much like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals need a place to play in the near future.

According to the Kansas City Royals, the recent star bonds discussion in the Sunflower State creates a path to explore for the boys in blue. Although Jon Leuth with Americans for Prosperity Kansas says STAR Bonds are not the answer.

“They’re an unmitigated failure,” Leuth said. “The legislative post-audit from 2019 identified that only three of the 16 projects could even be deemed as viable or doing successfully.”

In a special interview with our sister station FOX4 in Kansas City Senate President Ty Masterson is firing back.

“The truth is, that that reserve fund that’s set up when you establish the Star Bond District it is funded by the increase in the sales tax in those districts,” Masterson said. “It’s not a general obligation of even the local government.”

In next week’s special session, a STAR Bond package will be considered by Kansas lawmakers for up to two stadiums.

This is something that’s been rushed according to Leuth.

“Its not been vetted through the process like it normally would,” Leuth said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions such as who’s actually going to own the stadium, who’s responsible for future renovations when we need them, what happens to the infrastructure around the stadium?”

Both Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins are on the record saying while star bonds will be on the agenda for this special session, but they won’t happen unless a tax cut package is agreed to.

