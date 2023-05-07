Could rookie QB Clayton Tune become the Cardinals' version of a 'Brock Purdy solution?'

If the Arizona Cardinals, as expected, take their time and slow-play Kyler Murray’s eventual return from major knee surgery this upcoming season and veteran backup Colt McCoy, who has had a recent string of injuries and for some reason can’t maintain the starting quarterback position, do the Cardinals have a potential “Brock Purdy solution” on the roster?

The answer just might be yes, and it could be rookie draft pick Clayton Tune, Arizona’s somewhat surprising fifth-round selection in this year’s NFL draft out of the University of Houston.

Purdy, of course, is the former Gilbert Perry High School standout via Iowa State who rose to fame this past season with the San Francisco 49ers after being the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy stepped in and helped San Francisco win five straight games as the starter in addition to back-to-back playoff victories.

Is Tune, the 6-foot-2½, 220-pound prospect from Plano, Texas, capable and possibly in the right situation to pull a Purdy and unexpectedly lead Arizona to some potential early-season success?

“I don’t think that’s crazy. I don’t,” former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, said during a recent video segment with colleague Conner Rogers. “… Like Brock Purdy, he’s played a ton of football, a ton of drop-back passes, and I actually think his physical ability, his potential, is greater than Brock Purdy.

“He’s a better athlete than Brock Purdy.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdy’s meteoric flight from going to “Mr. Irrelevant” to NFL stardom was one of the league’s most captivating stories a year ago. But could it happen again this soon with a new face in a new place such as Arizona, where Las Vegas oddsmakers aren’t giving the Cardinals a snowball’s chance in Haiti to win much more than four games in 2023?

We’ll get a closer look perhaps later this week when the Cardinals hold a three-day rookie minicamp at their Tempe training facility Friday through Sunday, but there are no guarantees, obviously. Tune, however, isn’t for a lack of confidence.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me,” Tune told reporters after being the ninth quarterback selected overall with the 139th pick before adding, “If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit.

“I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and being more mobile than people realize.”

Now before we get too carried away here, it’s important to remember that Tune would clearly have to climb his way up the Cardinals’ depth chart to even have a chance of taking the field. At present, he’s not only behind Murray and McCoy, but probably and most likely, also behind holdover David Blough and perhaps even Jeff Driskel, the former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in 2016 who signed a one-year deal with Arizona last month.

If coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing decide to make it an open competition until Murray returns, however, it could be any one of the four.

Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) looks for an open receiver as Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Hayden Hatcher (37) defends during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Sept. 17, 2022.

Tune comes to the Cardinals with some very compelling credentials. During his final two years in college, he completed 67.8 percent of his passes (621 of 916) for 7,618 yards and 70 touchdowns, including 40 this past season. He’s also not afraid to tuck the ball and run, as his career 412 carries for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns would attest.

Considering the type of offense Gannon and Petzing will ultimately try to operate with the dual-threat Murray as QB1, it would appear the Cardinals wouldn’t have to change things much if Tune were left to run show for whatever reason.

Gannon, in fact, was asked that very question a few days after the NFL draft.

“You saw from the tape what it showed was he could make all the throws and he’s a big guy that’s mobile,” he said of Tune, 24, adding, “I think obviously he’s a little bit different than the other quarterbacks than we have here. Not to say that he can’t function like that because I think he can, but if he’s out there playing, then we’re going to do everything that we can to tailor-fit the offense around him, just like we would do with anybody.

“What I was impressed with is, I didn’t realize that he was that big in how he moved around. I think that’s valuable in 2023 in the NFL right now.”

Think Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the wishful comparison button here. Or think anything you want. Tune, the great, great nephew of the Cardinals’ first draft pick ever back in 1936, Jimmy Lawrence, might be the next Brock Purdy or he might be the next nothing.

All anyone can know for sure is that with Murray expected to miss some portion of the start of next season and McCoy, 36, being an obvious injury risk, the door could swing wide open for a guy like Tune to seize the moment and experience his own Brock Purdy-type opportunity.

If it happens, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise. At the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, after all, Tune posted an overall athleticism score of 89, tied for second-best among all quarterbacks behind only Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who went No. 4 to the Colts.

The Cardinals got a close-up look at Tune during the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., when quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, then a coach with the Browns, worked exclusively with the Houston QB.

“He’s a productive, athletic quarterback that we were excited to add,” Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said. “We’re always going to look to add competition to the roster. It doesn’t matter what position that’s at, we’re going to constantly look to add competition.

“He’s got good size, he’s got good speed, he throws the ball well. So, we will see how it goes. It’s a crowded room but Kyler’s working back from his injury, and we’ll see how it goes. I think competition will bring out the best in everybody and we’ll just see where that ends up.”

If for whatever reason Clayton Tune happens to take a chapter out of the Brock Purdy fairytale story, it could be a very interesting 2023 season for the Cardinals. Then again, whether he does or doesn’t, things could become even more intriguing next year when Arizona is on the clock once again during the NFL draft.

The Cardinals presently hold two first-round draft picks — their own and that of the Texans — and with both teams expected to struggle badly this upcoming season, there’s a real chance Arizona could end up with the No. 1 overall pick and possibly even the No. 2 selection.

That could mean the franchise has a chance to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, regarded as one of the highest-ranked QBs to come along since Stanford’s Andrew Luck in 2012. Should that be the case, the Cardinals might not only have to consider moving on from Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick, but forgetting about a potential “Brock Purdy solution” in Clayton Tune as well.

