Could Robert Griffin III have been an XFL QB?

The story of Robert Griffin III is an intricate and emotional one, especially for Washington Redskins fans, that's landed him as a backup to the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Griffin handled his situation as graciously as expected and has functioned as an excellent role model and locker room veteran in Baltimore. However, a backup quarterback isn't how he wants his career to be defined. Recently, RGIII joined the Matt Mosley Show and stated that he "still hopes to be a starting quarterback again."

Could that opportunity have happened in the XFL?

The XFL suspended their season and laid-off employees back on April 10th because of financial hardships spurred from the coronavirus pandemic. The league claims to have been on pace to generate $46 million in revenue during its inaugural season. They also had an average game attendance of 20,000 and 1.9 million average broadcast viewers for the nationally distributed games.

If they would've have made it through the season, without unforeseen circumstances derailing things, their plans for 2021 were very interesting.

RELATED: IF LAMAR JACKSON TOOK BASKETBALL SERIOUSLY, HE SAYS HE WOULD'VE BEEN RUSSELL WESTBROOK

"We wanted to go to a Josh Rosen, for example,"Eric Galko the XFL's former director of player personnel said, "and say, 'Hey, we know you have talent. You got screwed by circumstances in two different spots."

"Don't go be a backup for the Seattle Seahawks. Come show teams how many players you are better than."

This situation would've boded well for probably the most high-profile 30-year-old backup NFL quarterback -- especially one who's seeking to still prove himself but is stuck behind the leagues reigning MVP, 'Action Jackson.'

"I'm 30 years old. Quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now," Griffin III said on the Matt Mosley Show. "There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

Story continues

During his seven seasons in the NFL, the former No. 2 overall pick has never started a full 16-game season. Griffin dazzled as a rookie in 2012, leading the Washington Redskins to a NFC East title while earning Rookie of the Year honors. But between injuries and disagreements with the Redskins coaching staff, Griffin was never able to return to his rookie form before becoming a free agent in 2016.

"Who knows? Maybe I'll be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future playing the role I am now but getting compensated more for it, or I'll be able to go out and compete to be a starter again somewhere in the league."

Yes, the XFL probably wasn't the league he was referring to. No, the XFL isn't currently a league in commission. But there's always one phrase that sports fans around the globe say at least once in their lives:

"What if?"

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Could Robert Griffin III have been an XFL QB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington