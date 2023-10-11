Who could replace Phil Nevin as Angels manager? Here are six potential candidates

Mets manager Buck Showalter during a game against the Nationals last month. Showalter did not return to the Mets following the conclusion of a 75-87 season. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Being a major league manager is no easy feat. Having to manage the Angels, particularly entering the 2024 season, will be its own challenge for someone new after the team decided not to pick up the option on Phil Nevin’s contract last week.

The ideal candidate for the Angels would be someone who contributes to improving the culture of the organization, has a strong work ethic and has a rich history in baseball. The job would not be a hard sell for some, but would not be as easily enticing to others, particularly to experienced managers, according to one former American League executive who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely.

“All the first-year guys would jump at the opportunity, no question,” the former executive said. “I think the veteran guys, if you have options, you’re gonna look at what the team is, what their future looks like, what the front office or ownership expects of you.

“Those guys that have managed before, if they have options, I think that’s what they’re going to be looking at.”

Read more: Phil Nevin will not return as Angels manager in 2024

To name just a few considerations: Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not guaranteed to return in 2024. The Angels have not had a winning season since 2015. The American League West — the Houston Astros’ dynasty, the Texas Rangers’ revival and the Seattle Mariners’ rise — is its own kind of challenge. Perry Minasian is the final year of his contract as the Angels’ general manager. The organization’s farm system is viewed as weak by most around the industry.

Not to mention that it was less than a year ago that the team was for sale before owner Arte Moreno reversed course in January.

Still, there are sure to be several candidates the Angels will consider. If the Angels follow the pattern of the managerial search that landed them Joe Maddon in 2019, here are six potential fits.

Buck Showalter

Mets manager Buck Showalter looks on before a game against the Phillies on Oct. 1. (Noah K. Murray / Associated Press)

The former manager of the New York Mets has already been linked to the Angels and was previously one of a handful of candidates the team considered before hiring Maddon after the 2019 season. Minasian also has a longstanding relationship with Showalter, for whom he was a staff assistant for during Showalter’s managerial tenure with the Rangers (2003-2006). The Angels are still interested in Showalter, according to a person familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak on it. Showalter is interested in interviewing for the job because of his desire to continue managing, according to a report by Mike Puma. How much that will translate into being a serious candidate remains to be seen.

Ron Roenicke

Ron Roenicke watches spring training in 2020, when he was the interim manager of the Red Sox. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

The current Dodgers special assistant, who is from Los Angeles, told The Times this week he is not too interested in managing again, but would be open to considering an opportunity if it meant not having to leave Southern California. Roenicke last managed the Boston Red Sox in 2020 and previously managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-2015. But he does have a familiarity with the Angels front office and ownership, having served as a longtime coach for and won a World Series with them — the Angels’ only World Series championship — in 2002. He was the Angels’ third base coach in two stints (2000-2005 and 2016-2017) and their bench coach (2006-2010). If there was interest between the two to fill the manager spot, the Angels would need permission from the Dodgers to interview Roenicke.

Benji Gil

Benji Gil talks with Shohei Ohtani during an Angels game last year. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Angels’ infield coach, who also managed Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic in March, has already expressed his interest in managing a major league team, as The Times’ Jorge Castillo reported earlier this year. The Angels are interested in him as a potential manager, according to a person familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly. Gil has been familiar with the Angels organization since he was a utility infielder with the team from 2000-2003. In his post-playing career, he was hired first to be their first base coach in 2022 under former manager Joe Maddon. After Maddon was fired midway through the 2022 season and replaced by Nevin, their former third base coach, Gil was shifted to his current position.

Read more: Benji Gil has never been offered an MLB manager job. He's determined to change that

Walt Weiss

Braves bench coach Walt Weiss talks to relief pitcher Tyler Matzek during a game on Aug. 17 against the Mets. (Harkim Wright Sr. / Associated Press)

The current bench coach of the Atlanta Braves said last year he is quite comfortable with his position in Atlanta. He is not opposed to leaving Atlanta, as he has entertained other teams’ interest in making him their manager in the past, but he would not leave unless it was for something compelling. “I love where I'm at,” Weiss told The Times in 2022, “and it would have to be a good situation to take me away from that.” Weiss previously managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013-2016. He has worked with Perry and his brother Calvin Minasian with the Braves. Perry came to the Angels after previously serving as the Braves’ director of player personnel, senior vice president of baseball operations and assistant GM. Similar to Roenicke, if there was interest between Weiss and the Angels, the Angels would need permission from the Braves, who are in the middle of a playoff run, to interview Weiss.

Ron Washington

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Braves third base coach Ron Washington acknowledge someone in the crowd prior to a game on Aug. 31. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The current third base coach for the Braves said last year that he still had an interest in being a major league manager again and if a team was also interested in him, he hoped to secure an interview no matter the circumstances of that team. “Wherever [the opportunity] is, I’m gon’ build,” Washington told The Times in 2022. Washington, who managed the Rangers to two AL pennants in 2010 and 2011, is well liked and respected by players. Like Weiss, he also knows the Minasian family, his connection with Perry stemming both from overlapping tenures in Atlanta and previously with the Rangers, the only team Washington has ever managed (2007-2014). And like with Weiss, if there was interest between Washington and the Angels, the Angels would need permission from the Braves to interview him.

Read more: How baby boomer managers reach these dang millennial players

John Farrell

Red Sox manager John Farrell watches Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS against Houston. (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

The former Red Sox manager, like Showalter, also was interviewed by the Angels in their 2019 manager search. Whether he is interested in the Angels job this time or whether the Angels are interested in him is not yet known. Farrell has managed two teams previously: the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-2012) and the Red Sox (2013-2017). The Red Sox won the World Series in 2013. Farrell has a pre-existing connection with Minasian as the two overlapped when Minasian was director of professional scouting for the Blue Jays (2011-2016). Farrell last worked in MLB for the Cincinnati Reds as a part-time consultant in the team's baseball operations department in 2019-2020.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.