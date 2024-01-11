Who could replace Pete Carroll? Dan Quinn among six top options for next Seahawks coach

Few NFL coaches get to dictate the terms of their ending with a franchise. As the winningest figure in Seattle Seahawks history, Pete Carroll not long ago seemed to be one of the rare ones who would be able to make the call on his final chapter.

Instead, Carroll's 14-year run leading the franchise ended Wednesday, with the Super Bowl-winning coach indicating it was not his call to step back from the top job. The decision brought an end to what had been the fourth-longest tenure of any active head coach.

So, what's next for the Seahawks?

General manager John Schneider will lead his first coaching search, as he was hired in 2010 eight days after the team brought on Carroll from USC. And Schneider will be navigating the process without influence from Carroll, who said he would be offering support by not instruction in his advisory role that is still to be determined. Team owner Jody Allen offered little insight into where the organization might be headed, using her statement announcing the decision to place the focus on Carroll's retirement.

While there's plenty left to be sorted out, the Seahawks have thrown themselves on a coaching carousel that will only pick up in speed in the coming days and weeks, as six other teams have already begun the process of finding their next leader. With that in mind, here's our look at six candidates who could make sense for the Seahawks:

Dan Quinn

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

Any discussion of Carroll's successor likely starts with him. It may end there, too. Quinn was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator during the heyday of 2013-14, so there's little mystery to decision-makers in what he can bring. After his run as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach ended, Quinn took over the Dallas Cowboys' defense and molded the unit into a takeaway machine that he first developed with his "Legion of Boom" groups. Quinn has been discerning in each of the last two hiring rounds, retreating to his comfortable spot at the Star while awaiting the right opportunity. If presented, this one might finally provide sufficient reason to leave.

Mike Vrabel

This year's coaching carousel seemed pretty straightforward – at least until Tuesday, when the Tennessee Titans sacked Vrabel. Might the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year find a safe landing with the other team making a surprising move this week? Vrabel would surely not require much of a leap of faith as someone who has shown he can squeeze more than expected from an imperfect roster. But given his status as the rare established entity on the market, he could have options elsewhere – including potentially in New England if the Patriots do decide to part with Bill Belichick.

Ben Johnson

Almost any candidate list has to include the figure who might end up as the most sought-after option from the coordinator ranks. Johnson, 37, already has interview requests from four teams – the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders – after serving as the mastermind of a Detroit Lions offense that has ranked in the top five in both points and yards for each of the last two seasons. If the Seahawks want him, they might need to be prepared to fight off a few other suitors. Going from Carroll to a young offensive mind in Johnson, would mark quite the pivot – but perhaps one the franchise is seeking as it looks to enter a new era.

Mike Macdonald

If you want to get the defense right, hard to think of many better candidates than the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator. Macdonald, 36, orchestrated the NFL's stingiest unit in points allowed (16.5 per game), and players have raved about his ability to connect and teach the finer points of his scheme. Maybe he's a little bit green for this job with just two years of NFL coordinator experience, but he's clearly on the fast track to becoming a head coach – or at least a staple of the interview cycle this year.

Raheem Morris

The Los Angeles Rams defied expectations this year in reaching the playoffs, and a healthy portion of the credit should go to Morris, who deftly navigated a youth movement on defense. The Seahawks know the rigors of going up against him, as Seattle has lost four of six games against the Rams during his tenure, scoring more than 20 points in just one of those contests. Having already served as a head coach and with experience on each side of the ball, Morris might be uniquely situated to handle this transition and keep the outfit from wobbling during a time of change. Bonus points for stealing from a rival, too.

Kalen DeBoer

Plucking a wildly successful college coach from the West Coast worked the last time for the Seahawks. Schneider wouldn't have to look far for his next choice. DeBoer is 25-3 in two years with the Washington Huskies and is fresh off a national title game appearance. Unlike Carroll was before he headed to the Pacific Northwest, DeBoer is a college football lifer. But with a substantially larger challenge ahead as Washington heads to the Big Ten while significant roster turnover looms, this could be appealing if he has any interest in jumping to the pros.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seahawks coach candidates: Dan Quinn right to replace Pete Carroll?