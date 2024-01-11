Who could replace Nick Saban at Alabama? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports college football reporter Ross Dellenger runs through the list of likely names that the Crimson Tide could consider and why a source says one particular person would catch the eye of athletic director Greg Byrne. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

ROSS DELLENGER: The candidate pool is-- it's just not-- there's not that one guy, right? For big jobs like this, oftentimes you look at Nick Saban's coaching tree. You know, big names on Nick Saban's coaching tree or something. Well, Mario Cristobal at Miami, and Billy Napier at Florida are not-- not doing it, right? They're not doing it at their current places. They'd not be very celebrated hires.

You look at the hot names-- Kalen DeBoer at Washington, obviously, $12 million buyout. And then you look at maybe a less expensive option who has had success this year, $4 million buyout for Mike Norvell at Florida State. And then Steve-- Steve Sarkisian, right? Texas was at Alabama, really highly thought of, I think, in Tuscaloosa still. But would he leave Austin for Tuscaloosa after getting Texas rolling?

And then there's Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Used the transfer portal to amass five-star roster talent. But those who kind of know Greg Byrne maybe the AD at Alabama, and how he works would kind of doubt that he would take a chance there on Kiffin. And then, of course, you got the group of, like, more proven guys-- James Franklin, Dabo Swinney, maybe even Lance Leipold at Kansas, the guys that have won for a long time in college-- college football.

And then lastly, NFL guys-- Mike Vrabel, Dan Quinn, Bill O'Brien, Todd Monken, even. You know, Tommy Rees is 31 years old. He's offensive coordinator. I can't imagine, right, a promotion to the head job. But those are kind of some unconventional names, because you don't have that one guaranteed guy, although I would say in this story, I interviewed an athletic director who said, quote, "Knowing Greg, Kalen DeBoer sounds like the guy he'd hire."