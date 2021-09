Trojan Sports

Since USC's deflating 42-28 loss to Stanford on Saturday night, since his nationally-ranked team came in as 17-point favorites only to fall down by 29 points in the fourth quarter at home, sparking renewed questions about his future with the program, Trojans coach Clay Helton has doubled-down. On Sunday evening, Helton joined his weekly Zoom call with reporters and was asked a very fair counter to those comments. Helton was asked what he'd tell someone with that perspective.