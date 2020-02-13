Could Red Sox re-sign Mookie Betts next offseason? Betts 'worried about 2020 right now'

Mookie Betts' time with the Boston Red Sox came to an end earlier this week. After a week-long process, the Red Sox finally completed the trade that shipped Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three well-regarded prospects.

While the return was better than the deal the Red Sox were supposed to get earlier in the process, originally a three-team deal that included the Minnesota Twins and pitcher Brusdar Graterol, the departure of Betts still stings for many Boston fans.

However, there could be a silver lining. Betts is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2020 campaign unless he signs an extension with the Dodgers.

So, could a return to the Red Sox happen? Betts answered a question about that possibility at his Wednesday introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium.

"I love Boston, man," Betts said per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. "But I do know that it's a business and I have to worry about 2020 right now and get to that point whenever it's time."

It's an entirely fair answer. Betts hasn't even had a chance to get settled in L.A. yet and see what the Dodgers are all about. Before he can even think about making a decision, he'll have to see how things go in 2020.

That said, given that the Red Sox and Betts were reportedly far apart in negotiations in his time there, a return may be difficult. Perhaps the Sox will change their tune after this season, but it's impossible to tell.

Ultimately, Red Sox fans are going to be forced to move on from Betts. It will be tough to see him in Dodger blue, but at least he left them with some nice parting thoughts.

"Like I said, I love Boston. It's been my life for nine years," Betts said. "And so, I thank them for everything. I can't ask them for anything more than what they did for me."

