Could realignment winds blow the SEC’s way? 5 teams that might make sense

After Oklahoma and Texas opted to move to the SEC and USC and UCLA decided to relocate to the Big Ten, there was a feeling that conference realignment was over in the short term. But after the dust has settled, the pieces are moving about the board gain.

The Big 12’s move into Pac-12 territory to take Colorado kept the conference realignment game going. Like a game of Settlers of Catan, Brett Yormark is working for the “longest road” as he ventures out west to bring Colorado back into the fold. He hasn’t been shy about trying to collect as many resources as he can to strengthen the Big 12’s status in the conference realignment game.

Because realignment never ends, there’s always a chance the Oklahoma Sooners’ future home in the SEC could opt for expansion to strengthen its inventory for the future.

Let’s take a look at five teams that could make sense for the SEC.

The ACC is going to be a popular conference for the Big Ten and the SEC to pursue if they decide to explore expansion. The ACC’s media rights deal that doesn’t expire until 2034 is an albatross that the teams want out of and a weight the conference has hanging around its neck.

Florida State is arguably the biggest brand in the conference. Turning the Seminoles-Gators matchup into a conference contest would be incredible.

UNC brings a lot of value to the table. They are a solid football brand, regularly in the top four of the ACC and have an incredible basketball product that would help elevate the SEC on the hardwood. As recruiting heats up in the state of North Carolina, bringing in the state’s flagship program would provide a boost as the SEC battles for the Tar Heel State’s top prospects.

And that brings us to the Clemson Tigers, who are the one team that has been able to beat the mighty SEC and win a national championship. Dabo Swinney has the Tigers as a perennial contender. Like Bedlam, Clemson vs. South Carolina’s annual in-state rivalry could be another value-added matchup for the SEC as an in-conference contest.

Next to Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes might be the most recognizable brand in the ACC. It’s a flashy squad that, when they’re good, draws a lot of eyeballs. With a plethora of big-time alumni that have made their way through the NFL and a megastar in The Rock, Miami is a spectacle.

Though they haven’t had the success of Clemson or Florida State over the last two decades, “the U” still carries a tremendous amount of weight in the eyes of college football.

Although Florida-Miami isn’t an annual matchup, adding Miami vs. Florida State and the opportunity to make Florida vs. Miami a regular game in the SEC portfolio would be a nice addition.

One way to ensure Bedlam gets back on the schedule is for the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey to bring in the Cowboys. This isn’t about righting any kind of wrong Oklahoma State feels but about leveraging a regional rivalry for ESPN’s broadcast portfolio.

While Oklahoma may dominate the all-time series, Bedlam is a game that moves the needle.

