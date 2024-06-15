What could Rays do to fix this mess? Plenty. What will they do? Stay tuned

ATLANTA — Scrolling through social media, listening to sports radio hot takes, clicking on emails and skimming fan group postings, there apparently are a lot of things the Rays should be doing to snap their season-long offensive struggles and overall disappointing performance.

• Fire the hitting coaches, and maybe the manager and others, too.

”So when do Snyder, Cash and Mottola get told to hit the road?” @AnthonyS_Waston, on X

• Call up aspiring big-leaguers from Triple-A Durham, who surely can put up bigger numbers.

”Wouldn’t be opposed to a ton of bulls called up. The connect they have would make the rays better.” @CosmicHg, on X

• Dump all their struggling players, blow up the roster and focus on the future.

”Seems like we are in a Time Machine and going back to the old Devil Ray team where 70 wins was the standard. This team is terrible. Time to get some trade value for guys like B Lowe, Paredes and Eflin and build for the future.” @Perfectseason9, on X

• Go make deals to get better hitters from other teams.

”Changes need to be made. Fire the hitting coach, sign/trade for some reliable bats at the deadline or offseason. something.” @RaysFanatic92, on X

Obviously, the Rays could do one, some or all of these things.

But they are more likely to opt for another — and to some, less popular — scenario:

Stick with who they have and wait, hope and pray for better individual performances — specifically from their core four of Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe — sparking a run of team success.

At least for the next six weeks leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

“Our consistency and our steady faith and confidence in our players and staff have had as much to do with our longstanding success as anything,” baseball operations president Erik Neander said.

“And for right now it is leaning into that, it is believing in the group that we have. It’s been a difficult two and a half months, but we’re going to stay behind them right now. And we’re going to do everything we can to get them, a lot of these players, back to their accustomed level of performance.

“If we can keep all of our energy pointing that way and work together on that front, this thing is going to turn around.”

If it becomes increasingly unlikely they could sneak into the playoffs as the third wild card — they woke up Saturday five games and five teams out — then maybe change would be more likely.

As for now? Here’s a look at some options:

You’re fired! And you! And you!

The easiest reaction for fans to the team’s massive dropoff in offensive production (5.31 runs per game last season, fourth best in the majors; 3.84 this season, fifth worst) is to call for hitting coach Chad Mottola to be fired, and now.

There are many reasons that won’t happen.

• This isn’t like football where the hitting coach is the offensive coordinator developing the game plan and calling the plays. Being a hitting coach can be as much psychology as drill work, with communication the key. The focus is on getting the players confident mentally and prepared physically, and offering occasional suggestions and tweaks, but they have little control once the game starts.

• The hitters are mostly the same (including six returnees who hit 20 homers last year), so blaming Mottola would suggest he coached them vastly differently from 2023 to 2024.

• That’s not how the Rays typically do business, priding themselves on not being reactionary and rarely making staff changes during a season.

• They don’t see the struggles of their star players as the fault of Mottola, who is considered among the game’s better hitting coaches and would quickly get hired elsewhere.

As for Cash? He is about as safe as any manager or coach anywhere, having recently had his contract extended through 2030, presumably with a nice raise.

Odds of happening: Pretty much none.

Get help from the farm

It’s reasonable to think that a struggling team traditionally known for a deep farm system would look to promote young talent to provide a boost.

Expect there really isn’t anyone currently at Triple-A Durham who could do that.

Infielder Junior Caminero was at least in that conversation until straining his left quad in late May, though there seemed some reservations about him being young (20), lacking on defense and handling high-end velocity. But he’s now likely out until mid-July.

Realistically, there are no other hitters there who would be considered an impact player. And the Rays have already seen most of them. Jonathan Aranda? Maybe, but his swing still isn’t right since his spring injury. Curtis Mead? He’s been better but doesn’t seem like an option. Austin Shenton? Probably not. And none of the non-roster options has made a strong case.

Related: How much would they really gain swapping catcher Alex Jackson (hitting .075 in the majors) for Rene Pinto (hitting .185 at Durham)?

Odds: Seems unlikely.

Let’s make a deal, or several

Selling low on big-name, higher-salaried players is pretty much the antithesis of the Rays’ business model. Typically they acquire lesser-known players, put them in positions to succeed that wins games and builds their value, then deal them.

So unless there is a mandate to cut payroll — which was a by far franchise-high $96.6 million on opening day — the Rays have reasons to hang on to them.

One, to hope they get hot, return to form and make up for their extended slow starts in leading the Rays to a sixth straight playoff appearance.

Two, to rebuild their trade value for the offseason, because getting lesser returns now will impact the organization later.

But six weeks seems to be the timeframe. So if Neander and Cash are wrong, and there is no notable improvement, or at least hints of it, by the final days of July, there will be many interesting decisions. And maybe a big clearance sale after all.

Odds: A small deal for the sake of change might help, but unless they get blown away by an offer for Arozarena or one of the others, probably not.

Where is the catchers aisle?

It’s pretty easy to define what additions would help the Rays most right now: a power-hitting catcher who can deftly handle the pitching staff, a shortstop with Taylor Walls’ defensive ability plus a potent bat, maybe a true ace to lead their rotation.

The problem is finding them, and at a reasonable acquisition cost given the idea would be add them to the present group. Another part of Rays’ life is not having the money to cover for mistakes, as most of their bigger bankrolled opponents do.

Catchers who do both well, like Sean Murphy and JT Realmuto, are rare. The Rays did have a pretty good two-way shortstop last season until Wander Franco’s legal issues surfaced. Starting pitching, with Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen coming back (and Shane Baz and Joe Rock at Triple A), seems OK.

Odds: Adding on seems unlikely.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.