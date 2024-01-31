Could Rashford leave?

The Daily Telegraph's Jim White says Erik ten Hag knows he "needs" Marcus Rashford and any transfer interest in him will likely be rebuffed.

"United are in dire need of someone to put the ball in the back of the net and we know that Rashford can do," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Funnily enough, before his little outing to Belfast, I I thought he was beginning to look as though he was returning to form. I thought there was a little bit of a spark there, you know. He's a man who really relies on confidence which has been lacking and I think it was coming back to him and anyway I just cannot see Erik ten Hag letting him go. It's a very different situation from his fallout with Jadon Sancho. I think he regards Rashford as his as his principal source of goals and he needs him and they're not going to let him go.