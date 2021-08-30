Could the Rams trade Micah Kiser before final roster cuts?

The Los Angeles Rams may not be rich with talent at inside linebacker, but what they don’t lack is depth. Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are projected to be the starters, with Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, Micah Kiser and Christian Rozeboom also on the depth chart behind them.

It’s highly unlikely that the Rams will carry more than four inside linebackers on the 53-man roster, especially considering they typically only play two of them in a given game. That opens the door for at least two of them to be cut before Tuesday’s deadline.

But what if the Rams instead choose to trade someone in an attempt to recoup a draft pick? According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it’s possible. In his MMQB column on Monday, he noted that the Rams are among the teams that could trade a linebacker, specifically mentioning Kiser’s name.

And Cleveland would be a third team where you can find a linebacker. Mack Wilson, who’s been up and down, is a name the Browns have taken calls on. The Rams (Micah Kiser) and Cowboys (Jaylon Smith) are two other teams that could deal a linebacker.

Kiser wouldn’t seem to carry much value on the trade market, being a former fifth-round pick in the final year of his contract. The Rams certainly aren’t going to get more than a fifth-rounder in return, but a seventh-rounder might be enough to get a deal done if the Rams plan to cut Kiser anyway.

If the Rams trade Kiser, they’ll save only $850,000 in cap space, so this isn’t just a financial decision. It’s about recouping an asset for a player who may not make the team. Los Angeles should feel comfortable with Young, Reeder, Howard and Jones at linebacker to start the season.

Kiser started nine games last season and made 77 tackles with three passes defensed and one QB hit. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 thanks to his 16 tackles, one pass breakup and forced fumble, but he was just too inconsistent when on the field.

He didn’t play much this preseason, getting just 31 snaps on defense, but he had the highest defensive grade of any Rams player at 88.2, according to Pro Football Focus. So perhaps that will help his value on the trade market.