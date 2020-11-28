Could Raiders WR Nelson Agholor be in for a big game vs. Falcons?

Let’s be clear; the Raiders are going to try to run the ball against the Falcons. Against a smaller, faster front-seven, the Raiders believe their mammoth offensive line should be able to dominate upfront. However, when they pass, Nelson Agholor could be the No. 1 downfield passing target in Week 12.

Heading into this week, Agholor leads the Raiders in touchdown receptions and is second in receiving yards behind Darren Waller. He’s replaced Henry Ruggs as the team’s No. 1 receiver on the outside and when Derek Carr takes shots down the field, he looks for Agholor.

In a recent piece by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, Agholor was named a prime breakout candidate entering Week 12. Here is a snippet of Moton’s thoughts on the former first-round pick against the Falcons:

“In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs’ eighth-ranked pass defense, Agholor converted nine targets into six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Now, he faces the Atlanta Falcons, who are tied for third in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. The sixth-year veteran has significant upside this week as a WR2 option.”

Agholor has been Mike Mayock’s best free-agent signing this offseason and has been a huge addition to the offense. He should be in for a big week against a weak secondary. Look for Agholor to get into the end zone at least once on Sunday.