Could Raiders UDFA OT Andrew Coker win the swing tackle job?

The Raiders’ undrafted free-agent class was a little weaker this year compared to previous offseasons, and NIL is likely the reason why. However, the Raiders were able to add a multi-year starter to their offensive line with a ton of big-game experience.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about each team’s top undrafted free agent signing. For the Raiders, that player was none other than Andrew Coker, an offensive tackle from TCU. Here is what the site had to say about Coker and his fit with the Raiders:

Coker was a stalwart on the TCU offensive line over the last three seasons, logging close to 2,000 snaps split across both tackle spots. The Raiders offensive line has been in dire need of starting talent and depth over the last few seasons and a strong training camp could see Coker in contention for a place on the depth chart.

The expectation is that Thayer Munford will get a chance to start at right tackle and Jackson Powers-Johnson will start at right guard. Andrus Peat, who has experience at both tackle and guard, will likely be the primary backup to both spots.

However, Coker could end up being the swing tackle, a spot that was held by Munford. Given all of his college experience, that doesn’t seem like too tall of a task. It’s hard for UDFAs to make the 53-man roster as rookies, but Coker has a great shot considering the lack of offensive line depth in Las Vegas.

