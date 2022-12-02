Could Raiders turn to Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023 NFL offseason?

Could Raiders turn to Brady or Garoppolo in 2023 NFL offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the NFL's most disappointing teams this season.

The Raiders are 4-7 and sit in 12th place in the AFC standings entering their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

It's looking very unlikely that the Raiders will return to the playoffs in Josh McDaniels' first season as Las Vegas' head coach.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is way down on the list of the team's problems right now. He has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,730 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 27 fourth quarter comebacks and 33 game-winning drives in his career.

But he's owed a lot of money over the next couple years, and the Raiders could decide to part ways with the 31-year-old quarterback early in the offseason before some of that guaranteed salary kicks in.

Who might replace Carr if the Raiders go in a different direction? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer views two quarterbacks as potential candidates, and one of them is Tom Brady.

"The two teams I would be looking at if (Brady) plays in 2023, and if he leaves Tampa Bay, are San Francisco -- there's obviously been some level of flirtation with them over the last few years," Breer said Thursday night on NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live". "The 49ers could have an opening for a quarterback.

And the Las Vegas Raiders are the other one. There's the obvious connection to Josh McDaniels. The Raiders have a big decision to make on Derek Carr. A couple days after the Super Bowl, if he's still on the roster, there's a $40 million guarantee that vests, if that guarantee vests, he'll be a Raider for another couple of years. There's gonna be an interesting situation whether they decide to keep him on the roster past that marker there in February. But they definitely have a decision to make. Carr has to play well the rest of the year. If they move on from Carr, both Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo I think will be in play."

A Brady-McDaniels reunion in Las Vegas would be pretty interesting. They obviously have a great relationship and enjoyed a ton of success together with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders offense isn't perfect, but it has a good group of running backs and arguably the best wide receiver in football in DaVante Adams.

Brady's future will be one of the most interesting storylines in the offseason. Even at age 45, he's still a very good quarterback and would be an upgrade at the position for many teams.