Could the Raiders trade WR Hunter Renfrow in the upcoming days?

At this point, nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the front office of the Raiders. Just this offseason, we’ve seen them move on from Derek Carr and Darren Waller, gaining only a third-round pick for their departures. So could another former Pro Bowler soon be on the move?

In a recent article by ESPN, they broke down every signing and move that the Raiders have made this offseason. One of the more low-key signings was the addition of WR Phillip Dorsett. But could that move signal the end of slot receiver Hunter Renfrow?

Here is why the Raiders might consider moving on from Renfrow in the upcoming days, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

The third former Patriots offensive player to join the Raiders thus far, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Jakobi Meyers, Dorsett is the classic burner. He ran a 4.25-second 40 at his Pro Day at Miami in 2015. His addition, as well as Meyers joining Las Vegas, seemingly puts into question the future of former Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who signed a two-year, $32 million extension last June. Dorsett, a first-round pick of the Colts, has 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, with eight TDs coming with the Patriots in 2018-19.

If the Raiders were to trade Renfrow in the next few days, they could nearly $10 million. But Renfrow has a roster bonus coming soon and that would make it significantly less appealing to trade him after the Raiders give him more guaranteed money.

With Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers both able to play in the slot, there is a chance the Raiders could decide to move on from Renfrow and pick up more draft capital. This is something to monitor over the weekend as the Raiders continue to make offseason moves.

Related

Raiders get excellent value in WR Jakobi Meyers

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire