Could the Raiders make a trade for Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn?

The biggest storyline entering training camp for the Raiders was the state of their offensive line. Outside of left tackle, nearly every position was up for grabs.

And while the Raiders have appeared to settle on starters, their right tackle need is still glaring. At this point, the Raiders need to be turning over every stone searching for a viable right tackle before heading into Week 1.

Is there an offensive tackle available that could be had for a decent price? In a recent article by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he mentioned that the Patriots have had trade discussions involving former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn.

Here is what Breer had to say about the possibility of him being on the move:

“New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two. The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.”

Wynn has started 33 games in the NFL since 2018, but he’s always struggled to stay healthy. But with his time coming to an end in New England, he could likely be had for just a late-round pick swap.

Josh McDaniels obviously knows Wynn well from his time in New England and their joint practices this week might allow the two sides to work out a trade. Given how much of a need the Raiders have on the offensive line, this just makes too much sense.

We shall see if a trade can get done, but expect the Raiders to show some interest in the former Georgia star by the end of the week.

