Could the Raiders trade up for Oregon LT Penei Sewell?

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a lock that Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell would be a top-five pick. Once thought of as a generational talent, Sewell is a plug-and-play starter at left or right tackle and is just 20-years old.

But if you have followed the mock drafts over the last few weeks, you have noticed quite the change in Sewell’s draft stock. With less than a month to go until the draft, it appears that Sewell will fall outside of the top-five and maybe even the top-10.

In a recent mock draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay, Sewell fell all the way to No. 13, landing with the Los Angeles Chargers. That is easily the furthest he’s fallen in any “national” mock draft.

So that begs the question; if Sewell falls outside the top eight or nine picks, should the Raiders consider moving up for him and sliding him over to right tackle? Hypothetically, the cost wouldn’t be too much. The No. 17 and No. 48 pick could easily get them to No. 10 or No. 11 and they might even be able to get an additional Day 3 pick back.

The biggest problem with a trade-up is that the Raiders would have failed to address the defense in any significant way. However, they will have solved their offensive line issues with an elite prospect.

Keep an eye on Sewell falling in the draft as the Raiders could be a team that slides up to snag him. Should he get outside the top-eight picks, expect the Raiders to have some interest.

