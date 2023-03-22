Could the Raiders trade back from No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Raiders tried to move up to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to multiple sources. That didn’t work out and the Raiders pivoted by signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal.

Could the Raiders still try to trade up to No. 3? Sure, but that seems unlikely considering they would still be drafting the third quarterback off the board. But what about a trade back? What would that look like for the Raiders?

In a recent beat-writer mock draft at The Athletic, Vic Tafur had the Raiders trading back from No. 7 to No. 23 and adding a 2024 first-round pick. Then, he had the team making a small trade-up to acquire Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Here is a snippet of Tafur’s thoughts on Witherspoon and why he decided to have the Raiders trade back from No. 7.

Witherspoon had 14 passes defensed, three interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 24.6 when targeted in 2022. He skipped workouts at the combine and his pro day because of a tweaked hamstring but plans to have a private workout for NFL teams on April 5. Witherspoon would be a foundational piece for the Raiders’ rebuild. (And we added the Vikings’ 2024 first-rounder just in case we need to go all in for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye next year.)

With three quarterbacks likely to come off the board in the first four picks, this draft does not set up well for the Raiders to get their next franchise quarterback. However, the Raiders would be wise to pick up as many 2024 picks in case they do need to make a trade-up for Williams or Maye.

If the Raiders want to make a big move back from No. 7 to No. 16, it would likely require a team to give up their 2024 first-round pick. But for a team like the Raiders who are rebuilding, that does make a lot of sense. And if a player like Witherspoon were to be available at that spot, it’s a no-brainer move for the front office.

