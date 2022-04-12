Could the Raiders use their top pick on a defensive tackle?

One position that the Raiders have added a lot of depth at this offseason is at defensive tackle. They brought back Johnathan Hankins and added veterans Bilal Nichols, Vernon Butler and Kyle Peko. However, the group desperately needs an infuse of young talent.

In a recent article by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, he named the ideal pick for the Raiders at No. 86. He had the Raiders addressing their interior defensive tackle need with their top pick with Phidarian Mathis from Alabama.

Here is what Reuter had to say about the ideal start for the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft:

“Trading their first- and second-round picks to Green Bay for receiver Davante Adams means the Raiders will not pick until the middle of the third round — which, I think, is fine by them. Mathis adds versatility, hustle and size to the team’s interior defensive line, and (Rasheed) Walker presents good value as a swing tackle or an eventual starter.”

Mathis appeared in 55 games for Alabama over the last four years and he was a full-time starter during the 2021 season. He was named a second-team All-American last year after recording 12 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

He needs to be more consistent as a pass rusher, but he should be a quality run-defender right away. Mathis played all over the defensive line in Nick Saban’s defense, but projects as a five-technique or run-stopping three-technique in the NFL.

While Mathis might not be the flashiest selection the Raiders could make at No. 86, he would be someone who could play right away. And that’s exactly what the defense needs from this draft class.

List