Could Raiders TE Michael Mayer go over 700 yards as a rookie?

One of the toughest positions to play as a rookie in the NFL is tight end. That is a spot that typically takes three or four years for a player to develop before they can play at a high level.

Just how hard is it for a rookie to have success at tight end? There have only been seven tight ends in NFL history to have 700 or more receiving yards during their rookie season. Only two have ever had more than 900 in Year 1 (Mike Ditka, Kyle Pitts).

So what are the chances that Michael Mayer could go over 700 yards in 2023? Probably not very good, but he is one of the most polished tight ends we’ve seen come into the NFL in a long time.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they discussed how refined Mayer’s game is entering the NFL and why he might be able to have success right away:

The Raiders gave newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a new weapon by drafting tight end Michael Mayer. The Notre Dame product was targeted more than any other tight end in the country in 2022 and earned an FBS-best 92.5 PFF grade in the process. Mayer also earned an 80.0-plus run-blocking grade and could be the rare tight end that contributes early in his NFL career after producing immediately in college, even if his ceiling may not be the highest.

Mayer left Notre Dame as the team’s all-time leading receiver at the tight end position after posting back-to-back 800+ yard seasons. He scored 18 touchdowns during his collegiate career and was the nation’s top tight end again last year.

While expecting 700+ yards from Mayer might be a bit much in 2023, it’s fair to think that he should be productive as a rookie. Expect him to find a way into the starting lineup sooner rather than later and for him to have a big role in the offense at some point in the year.

