Who could the Raiders target as free agent WRs? Here’s a likely list, minus Davante Adams

NFL free agency begins March 14 and the Las Vegas Raiders have needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback.

In this first in a series of offseason previews, The Fresno Bee takes a look at the players whom Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels could reasonably target and how those players would fit.

We start with the position fans are talking about the most: wide receivers.

The Raiders haven’t had a No. 1 receiver to help Derek Carr for several seasons. Amari Cooper and/or Michael Crabtree were the last to come close to fitting the bill in 2016-17.

Both receivers topped 1,000 yards in 2016 but they were both gone a couple of seasons later.

The Raiders had not had another receiver hit the 1,000 mark until slot receiver Hunter Renfrow compiled 1,025 yards this past season.

In free agency this offseason, the most popular choice among fans is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. In a dream scenario, it would be ideal to reunite Adams with Carr, former star teammates at Fresno State.

It is rumored that Adams has bought a home in Las Vegas for $12 million, but that doesn’t mean he’s headed to the Silver and Black.

The Packers hold his rights and could keep him merely by applying the franchise tag. Of course, Adams could asked to be traded, but to acquire the Pro Bowler, the Raiders would certainly have to give up any number of high draft picks and maybe a player or two to bring him to the desert. We’ll say that’s a long shot. Sorry, Raider Nation.

Similarly, Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) could be franchise-tagged or else those two would be considered top targets.

Michael Gallup could be considered if Dallas elects to let him test free agency, but the Cowboys reportedly want to sign him to a new deal.

Although free agency begins March 14, teams can’t officially sign players until March 16. The Raiders are projected to have at least $17.7 million in cap space available, according to Overthecap.

Who might the Raiders pursue? We highlight four possibilities.

Given the likelihood that the Chicago Bears won’t franchise-tag Robinson, the 28-year-old will be attracting a lot of suitors.

While it was a down year for Robinson in 2021, he’s obviously capable of putting up big numbers as he did when he first arrived with the Bears (two 1,000-yard seasons), albeit on a bad offense.

In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II runs free from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Jones after catching a pass during the second half of a game in Minneapolis.

Robinson, listed at 6-2, also had 1,400 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.

Spotrac projected Robinson will cost a team a four-year deal worth $65 million.

Just 26, Chark stands 6-4. A big target for any quarterback.

Chark put together a solid 2019 season for the Jaguars when he finished with 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

He only had 154 yards and two touchdowns last season because of a fractured ankle that sidelined him for most of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark dives for a catch in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the second half of a game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

When healthy, Chark is a legitimate deep threat.

Spotrac projects Chark to sign a four-year, $47 million contract.

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams expressed interest in re-signing OBJ. He could see it as unfinished business, since he exited the eventual Super Bowl win with a torn ACL — especially given the rapport he seemed to build with L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. pulls in a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton defends during the first half of Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

But if OBJ decides to join another team, the Raiders could come calling since the New England Patriots (see the connection to the new Raiders GM and coach) expressed interest in him during the 2021 season.

OBJ finished the 2021 season with 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Spotrac projects him to sign a two-year, $26 million contract.

The Raiders’ desire for a big and speedy receiver also could be satisfied by Valdes-Scantling, who stands 6-4.

While Valdes-Scantling hopes to return to the Packers and possibly remain alongside Adams, he will draw interest from other teams.

With that height, he would be a decent red-zone target for Carr and the Raiders.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes a 50-yard touchdown catch against Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis during the first half of the NFC championship Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

In four seasons with the Packers, he has 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He had a career-high 690 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Spotrac thinks Valdes-Scantling will sign with a team for three years and $26 million.