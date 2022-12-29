Could the Raiders sign RT Jermaine Eluemunor to a contract extension?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about several players who could be in line for extensions before the end of the season.

That list included Jermaine Eluemunor, who has held down the right tackle position for the Raiders this season. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the play of Eluemunor and his future with the Raiders:

“He’s allowed just a 3.0% pressure rate on true pass sets over the span, trailing only Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Eluemunor has historically been a solid pass protector at swing tackle, but he’s also earned a 74.9 run-blocking grade in 2022 that’s a career best by more than 10 grading points, and his 15.7% positively graded run-block rate is the fourth-best mark among right tackles on the season.”

In the article, Spielberger suggests that a two-year extension worth $7.5 million would make sense for both parties. At that price, Eluemunor would be an outstanding bargain as a swing tackle. And if he starts at right tackle, it would be among the best values in the league.

Eluemunor has been surprisingly good all season long and could be a legit option at right tackle again next year. It would be wise for the Raiders to bring him back in 2023 if they can sign him to a reasonable deal.

