Could the Raiders replace Casey Hayward Jr. with Stephon Gilmore?

One fear that the Raiders must have going into the offseason is that Casey Hayward Jr. might not return to Las Vegas. The veteran cornerback was a big reason why the Raiders were so improved on defense, but his defensive coordinator (Gus Bradley) has joined the Colts.

With Indianapolis having so much cap space and Bradley, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Hayward followed him east. If that’s the case, the Raiders will be in the cornerback market once again this offseason.

So who could they get to replace Hayward? Obviously, the draft would come into play. But is there a veteran out there that would make sense for the Raiders?

In a recent article by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus, he suggested that the Raiders could replace Hayward with Stephon Gilmore in free agency. Here is why he believes that fit would make a ton of sense:

“One option for the Raiders to consider in free agency is veteran corner Stephon Gilmore, who was with Graham in New England for the first few years of his career. Gilmore may not be in top form, but he’s still capable of playing at a good level. He was the 11th-highest-graded cornerback in 2021 on a limited sample (304 snaps). It was just three seasons ago that Gilmore was the second-most valuable player at the position, according to PFF WAR.”

Gilmore obviously has ties with the Patriots as he had several of his best seasons in the NFL in New England. But he might not get paid a ton in free agency considering his age and his injury history.

If the Raiders want a veteran outside cornerback, this might be the best option as they know him well and he can still play at a high level. And if the Raiders do let Hayward walk in free agency, don’t be surprised if they make a run at the former Defensive Player of the Year.

List

Raiders potential 2022 offseason cuts and cap casualties

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Story continues

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.