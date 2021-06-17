Could Raiders RB Kenyan Drake be the best backup running back in NFL?

During the offseason, the Raiders made one of the most curious signings in the NFL. The team agreed to a deal with running back Kenyan Drake that guarantees him $11 million over the next two seasons.

The problem with the signing for many wasn’t the player, but the cost. The Raiders already have Josh Jacobs, who has now posted back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons to start his career. Did the Raiders really need to spend that much on a backup running back?

While it’s certainly fair to question the move, there might already be a blueprint out there on how to use the two backs. In a recent article by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he compared Jacobs and Drake to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland.

Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the drake signing and how he might be used in Las Vegas:

“If you’re wondering what kind of impact Drake and Jacobs can have as a one-two punch, look no further than the Cleveland Browns. Their offense took steps forward last season because Baker Mayfield improved, but they also utilize Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt well together. The Raiders now have a similar backfield with Jacobs playing the Hunt role and Hunt the analog for Drake. The former Cardinals star’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield should be especially useful. In 2018 and 2019, when he was still used as more of a committee back, he had over 50 catches in each of those seasons.”

Kareem Hunt is actually a great comparison for Drake. When both Jacobs and Drake are healthy, look for the former Arizona Cardinal to get most of his work in the passing game like Hunt. But if Jacobs were ever to miss a start, Drake can be a viable starting running back that doesn’t need to come off the field.

Drake has a ways to go before he can be deemed the best backup running back in the NFL, but he certainly has that type of potential. Don’t be surprised if Drake has one of the most efficient and productive years of his career this season in Las Vegas.

