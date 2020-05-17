Could new Raiders LB Cory Littleton make impact on special teams?

By all rights, Cory Littleton had outgrown his special teams days by his third season with the Los Angeles Rams.

He had grown from undrafted free agent to special teams MVP to one of the anchors of the Rams defense. His new status as one of the NFL's best sideline-to-sideline linebackers gave him the right to pass along his punt and kickoff responsibilities to younger teammates.

Littleton, though, was having none of that. It's one reason the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $36 million free-agent deal in March.

"I mean it was my first excitement coming into this league. It was my main role," said Littleton. "It's something that, honestly, most people don't like doing but it grew on me, so I can't stop doing it."

