Could the Raiders land All-Pro WR Julio Jones in a trade?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Monday morning before the NFL draft is always a wild one. This is typically the day we get a ton of news dumped on us, mostly about draft prospects. But it sometimes will include players that could be moved soon.

Today, we learned that All-Pro receiver Julio Jones could be traded in the next couple of months, depending on what the Falcons do with pick No. 4. If they were to add a player like Kyle Pitts or JaMarr Chase, they might need to move on from Jones for cap purposes.

In a recent article by Peter King of NBC Sports, he mentioned that Jones could be traded in the next few weeks. Albert Breer of SI also agrees with this idea as he discussed it in his most recent column. King believes that if the Falcons do move Jones, the Raiders could be a potential landing spot:

“So if such a trade happens, I expect it could involve a future pick or picks, nothing this year. (A future second-round pick as compensation seems fair to me.) Because such a trade wouldn’t be official till June, no picks in this draft could be involved. As for the interested team or teams, I would guess Las Vegas; Jon Gruden couldn’t resist Antonio Brown, and I doubt he could resist Julio Jones.”

Adding a likely Hall of Fame receiver to this offense would have to be intriguing to Gruden. While Jones is 32-years old, age has never worried Gruden as he has been able to get elite receiving seasons out of players like Jerry Rice and Tim Brown, who played well into the late 30s (and 40s for Rice).

When Jones is healthy, he is still among the best receivers in the NFL. Despite playing only 468 snaps last season, he totaled 771 yards and three touchdowns. But from 2014-2019, he averaged over 1,500 yards per season as no player in NFL history has averaged more receiving yards per game than Jones.

The cap part of this would be tricky for the Raiders as the team has just over $5 million in cap space. They would likely need to restructure the contracts of Derek Carr and Darren Waller, but there are ways to make it work.

This move would become far more likely if the team can fix their offensive line and defense during the 2021 draft. Still, it feels a bit farfetched, considering the Raiders aren’t quite in a championship window and given their cap situation.

However, nothing can be ruled out for Gruden as he has shown the desire to get a No. 1 receiver. We will continue to monitor this situation as the pick at No. 4 will likely determine Jones’ future in Atlanta.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Falcons have received calls about Julio Jones

    The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have received calls from teams inquiring about a trade for All-Pro WR Julio Jones.

  • NFL draft: With Matthew Stafford on board, Rams appear set at quarterback

    Examining the addition of Matthew Stafford and the Rams' quarterback situation ahead of the NFL draft.

  • Falcons may consider a Julio Jones trade

    The Falcons have said they expect Julio Jones to remain in Atlanta for the 2021 season. But that may change. Peter King writes in this week’s Football Morning in America that the Falcons may put the framework of a trade together that would send Jones elsewhere, effective June 2. By waiting until after June 2, [more]

  • UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

    It was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card.

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: 49ers no longer considering Justin Fields for No. 3 pick

    The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC 261: Jorge Masvidal’s future, Chris Weidman’s leg break, more

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Yankees takeaways from 7-3 loss to Indians, including Jameson Taillon's rough fourth inning

    The Yankees couldn’t notch the sweep in Cleveland, falling to the Indians, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • After stealing show at Giants game, therapy bunny plans on hopping down to watch Stephen Curry's Warriors

    Alex the therapy bunny became a social media hit. Now he wants to re-join fans at the Warriors' arena.

  • In nod to Hornets’ near-record assists, Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a model to draw on

    Ball movement has been Boston's achilles heel this season.

  • Check out all the alligators walking all over the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    The alligators are out at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The PGA Tour's annual event in the Bayou is back after missing last year due to a COVID cancellation. There are some fans allowed on the grounds this week. And there's plenty of alligators ...

  • Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer Thierry Henry says he doesn't recognize the club

    Thierry Henry's comments come days after fans protested outside Emirates Stadium over the proposed European Super League.

  • UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith kick kills Jimmy Crute’s leg, fight stopped between rounds

    Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.

  • Albert Almora Jr.'s 'sexy catch' steals spotlight in Mets win over Nationals

    The Mets had a lot of action going for them in their 4-0 win over the Nationals, but Albert Almora Jr.'s diving catch in center field stole the spotlight Sunday.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.