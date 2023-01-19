Could the Raiders be interested in free-agent CB James Bradberry?

After the Giants waived James Bradberry last offseason, there was a lot of talk about him joining the Raiders. Bradberry played with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in New York in 2020 and 2021 and it was assumed he would rejoin him in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as he signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal. Bradberry got some second-team All-Pro votes this year as he had one of the best seasons of his career. But now that he’s a free agent again, could the Raiders be interested?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he named one free agent on defense that every team should try to sign this offseason. That list included Bradberry to the Raiders, as expected. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the potential fit:

“This past year’s Week 1 starters at outside cornerback in Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett are both pending free agents, and while the Raiders did get some solid play from younger cornerbacks down the stretch, it remains to be seen if they’ll slot in as long-term starters. Bradberry’s 80.2 coverage grade in 2022 was the highest of his career, just ahead of his best overall season in 2020 with the aforementioned Graham serving as the defensive coordinator with the Giants and good for 11th among cornerbacks on the season.”

The Raiders do have one really good cornerback in Nate Hobbs, but they could use a stabilizing presence opposite him. Bradberry could do that as he has now put together multiple high-level seasons. Look for the Raiders to have interest once again in the Pro Bowl cornerback.

