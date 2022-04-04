Could Raiders FS Trevon Moehrig take a big step in Year 2?

Trevon Moehrig had one of the better rookie seasons you’ll ever see from a first-year safety. And yet, his performance has somehow gone under the radar.

Despite being a second-round pick, Moehrig started all 17 games for the Raiders and played nearly 1,300 snaps on both defense and special teams. He played every single snap, which is incredibly rare for any player, let alone a rookie.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moehrig was one of the best coverage safeties last year. He allowed just 158 yards in coverage and one touchdown on 18 targets. That gave him a coverage grade of 75.5, which finished inside the top-10 among safeties.

Trevon Moehrig had a 75.5 Coverage Grade last season. Tied for 10th among Safeties who played over 1,000 snaps 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Vj7S21lHPB — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 2, 2022

Going into Year 2, the Raiders are likely going to ask more of Moehrig. He’ll still be on the field for nearly every snap, but they might need to move him around more based on the opposing offense. And if the cornerbacks struggle, he could even see more snaps in the slot with Nate Hobbs playing on the outside.

Moehrig’s rookie season should give the Raiders a lot of hope that he can continue to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player. He’s got the ability and now he is in a defense that should be able to better utilize his versatility.

2022 should be a breakout season for the former TCU star.

List