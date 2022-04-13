Could the Raiders draft a safety early in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With just over two weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the positions of need for the Raiders seem pretty straightforward. They could use a right tackle to compete with Brandon Parker and depth is needed at cornerback and defensive tackle.

But one position that hasn’t been discussed enough is safety. With Johnathan Abram (likely) entering the final year of his contract, the Raiders could need more depth at the position. And that’s precisely what the staff at The Atheltic recognized, as well.

Here is what the site had to say about the Raiders potentially drafting a safety early in the NFL Draft:

“The Raiders don’t have another pressing need in terms of numbers, but safety is probably the murkiest group outside of the offensive line. Tre’von Moehrig has things on lock at free safety, but strong safety will likely be a two-man race between Johnathan Abram and Duron Harmon. Harmon is 31 and on a one-year deal and Abram is going into what’ll likely be his last year under contract. The Raiders aren’t expected to pick up his fifth-year option, so they could need a new starter as soon as next season. Since they’re covered for 2022, they could gamble on a safety who may be more raw than other prospects but has more potential.”

It is worth mentioning that the Raiders do have Tyree Gillespie under contract, who was a Day 3 pick by the team last year. But if the right safety prospect fell to them in the third or fourth round, they might not be able to pass on him.

Possible late Day 2, early Day 3 options include Nick Cross (Maryland), Kerby Joseph (Illinois) and Tycen Anderson (Toledo).

While offensive tackle and cornerback are still the best bets for the Raiders at No. 86, you can’t rule out a safety due to the long-term uncertainty at the position.

