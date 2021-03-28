Could the Raiders draft an Alabama WR for the second-straight year?

Despite losing Nelson Agholor in free agency, the Raiders have added to their wide receiver corps this offseason. The team signed John Brown and Willie Snead, two veteran receivers who have experience playing on good teams and at multiple different positions.

However, both players signed just one-year deals and are in the latter stages of their careers. They are stop-gap players who added to the depth of the roster. So is there a chance the Raiders could add another long-term starter in the 2021 NFL Draft?

In a recent mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, he had the Raiders going back to the receiver position in the first round. And of course, they selected another Alabama wide receiver in Devonta Smith. Here are his thoughts on the possible selection:

“For the second consecutive year, the Raiders select a wide receiver from Alabama. Outsiders like to joke that Jon Gruden only watches three teams each year (Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama) and this pick keeps them within that wheelhouse.”

On the surface, pairing Smith again with Henry Ruggs III would be intriquing. They complement each other so well and Smith would be a fantastic fit in Jon Gruden’s offense.

However, the Raiders are set at receiver and have too many other needs to draft a wide receiver at No. 17. Picking Smith in the middle of the first round would be an outstanding value selection, but look for the Raiders to elsewhere on the first night of the draft.