Could Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate?

Tyree Wilson is one of the favorites to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but the No. 7 pick for the Las Vegas Raiders has yet to even participate in a practice. While he is expected to see the field soon, his rookie season is off to a slow start.

However, there is another rookie that could make some noise in the Defensive Rookie of the Year award chase and that is cornerback Jakorian Bennett. After just a few weeks of practice, it appears that he has won one of the starting cornerback jobs for the Raiders. And now he is squarely on the radar of the national media.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Bennett is among the best value bets when it comes to the DRoY award. Here is what senior writer Sam Monson had to say about the fourth-round pick from Maryland going into the year:

Bennett was arguably the star in the Maryland secondary ahead of the 2022 season, before Deonte Banks eclipsed him. The fourth-round pick has elite athleticism in his own right and the ability to make plays on the football even if they don’t always result in interceptions. Bennett also has the flexibility to play inside and outside in this defense, giving himself a good shot to see the field a lot. He allowed just a 47.5 passer rating into his coverage last season and didn’t give up a touchdown.

Bennett hasn’t even played in a preseason game yet, but yet, there is a ton of buzz surrounding him. He’s been one of the hottest players in camp and the expectations are sky-high for a Day 3 pick. The Raiders need Bennett to be an impact player during the 2023 season and it seems like his well on his way to being a contributor.

